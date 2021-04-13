5 natural home remedies to get rid of skin tags
Skin tags are usually benign, however, if you’re not sure, consult a doctor before trying out these natural remedies.
Pulse Ghana
Many people develop skin tags in middle age and there is a belief that they appear due to genetics or weight gain. They are triggered by a growth factor triggered by insulin.
If you have them, this is an indication that you’re consuming too much sugar or you did at some point in your past. Thus, to prevent their growth, you need to monitor your diet.
Here are the 5 natural home remedies to get rid of skin tags:
- Ginger
Rub a slice of ginger on the affected area and the tag should be gone within two weeks.
- Apple cider vinegar
Clean the affected area with warm water and dry it. Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and place it on the skin tag. For faster results, put a bandage over the cotton ball to hold it in place for as long as you can. Do this once a day for 10 days or until the tag falls off.
- Pineapple juice
Apply fresh pineapple juice twice a day until the tags fall off.
- Soda and Castor oil
Mix some bicarbonate of soda with castor oil and apply it on the affected area at night. Do this for several weeks until the tags fall off.
- Tea tree oil
