But what is unknown to most people is that the food we eat can either be of benefit or detriment to our health.

As a matter of fact, there are foods, especially fruits, which help to boost our immune system to enable the body fights off any possible illness. And there are also foods that bring dis-ease to the body, even though we not aware of it.

However, in other to bring a solution to the problem of low sex drive, we've decided to show you some natural foods/drink that can help boost your sex drive in no time.

Here are 5 natural foods to help boost your sex life

1. Watermelon

If it is true that ninety-two percent of watermelon contains water then the remaining eight percent of the sweet red fruit is jam-packed with vital nutrients for sexual health.

Based on the result of a 2008 research carried out in Texas, findings show that watermelon has ingredients that delivered Viagra-like effects to the human body's blood vessels and could even aid in increasing libido.

And according to Dr. Clement, "Watermelon contains a phytonutrient called citrulline, which the body converts to arginine, an amino acid that boosts nitric oxide levels in the body and relaxes blood vessels in the same way a medicine like Viagra does."

2. Ginger

For reasons yet unknown, a lot of people believe that ginger is highly medicinal when it comes to matters of health. And this is true as true can be.

From time immemorial, Asians have been very fixed when it comes to using ginger for medicinal purposes because of its great detoxification power.

As an antioxidant agent, ginger does not only help to circulate temperature adjustment and detoxify mucoid, it also helps to enhance libido.

Whether raw or in supplement form, ginger will always be the needed enhancer.

3. Garlic

Unarguably, the smell of garlic can be quite annoying if you're not used to it. But when it comes to being medicinal, garlic ranks high among other herbs.

The pungent herb is a natural blood thinner often used to prevent high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease. And in addition to these amazing health benefits, the anticoagulants properties in garlic help ensure plenty of blood flow to your lower regions.

As a matter of fact, most medical practitioners do advise partners to take some healthy dose of garlic before an amorous evening as it will help them boost their libido.

And of course, nobody will mind the strong breath if you’re both eating it.

4. Oyster

Probably, you might have heard of the aphrodisiac properties of this delicious ocean food. But if you haven't, then it is important to note that oyster has been used as an aphrodisiac from ancient times.

Studies have shown that the zinc in oyster does not only help maintain a healthy sperm count, it also enhances the flow of blood to sexual organs in both genders as well as maintain hormone testosterone.

And a boost in hormone production translates into heightened sexual desire in many cases.

5. Red wine

This one here is especially for the ladies. It doesn’t mean that men can’t bask in the healthiness of it though, but it is important for special emphasis to place on it.

Known to contain quercetin, which is believed to account for the positive response, a glass of red wine has been observed to help ladies get in the mood.