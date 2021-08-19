5 lifestyle habits for people with high blood pressure

High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is too high.

A lot of old and young people are affected by this disease. You can reduce your blood pressure by some lifestyle choices

1. Exercise

Regular exercise can help lower your blood pressure. Spend time every day taking a walk. It will make your heart stronger by pumping blood and reducing the pressure in your arteries.

2. Learn to live without stress

Living with stress causes your blood pressure to rise. Stress increases your heart rate and constricts your blood vessels

Practice breathing exercises, take a break, listen to soothing music. Do whatever you can to reduce the stress in your life.

3. Reduce salt intake

Eating food that contains a lot of salt or sodium is bad for you if you are hypertensive.

Different researchers have drawn a nexus between high salt intake and hypertension.

A lot of processed food contains a lot of salt. So, you should reduce the amount of processed food you consume.

4. Reduce your alcohol intake.

Excessive alcohol intake raises your blood pressure. Research shows that moderate alcohol consumption isn’t bad for the heart. One drink a day is enough for women and two drinks for men.

5. Get enough sleep