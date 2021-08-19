High blood pressure is a medical condition that can adversely affect your heart and lead to stroke and other heart conditions.
5 lifestyle habits for people with high blood pressure
Cultivating these habits would make living with high blood press less risky.
High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is too high.
A lot of old and young people are affected by this disease. You can reduce your blood pressure by some lifestyle choices
1. Exercise
Regular exercise can help lower your blood pressure. Spend time every day taking a walk. It will make your heart stronger by pumping blood and reducing the pressure in your arteries.
2. Learn to live without stress
Living with stress causes your blood pressure to rise. Stress increases your heart rate and constricts your blood vessels
Practice breathing exercises, take a break, listen to soothing music. Do whatever you can to reduce the stress in your life.
3. Reduce salt intake
Eating food that contains a lot of salt or sodium is bad for you if you are hypertensive.
Different researchers have drawn a nexus between high salt intake and hypertension.
A lot of processed food contains a lot of salt. So, you should reduce the amount of processed food you consume.
4. Reduce your alcohol intake.
Excessive alcohol intake raises your blood pressure. Research shows that moderate alcohol consumption isn’t bad for the heart. One drink a day is enough for women and two drinks for men.
5. Get enough sleep
Sleeping is a huge part of getting a lot of rest. Resting reduces the stress level which can cause your blood pressure to rise.
