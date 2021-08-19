RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 lifestyle habits for people with high blood pressure

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Cultivating these habits would make living with high blood press less risky.

lifestyle habits can reduce your blood pressure[healthineurope]
lifestyle habits can reduce your blood pressure[healthineurope]

High blood pressure is a medical condition that can adversely affect your heart and lead to stroke and other heart conditions.

Recommended articles

High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is too high.

A lot of old and young people are affected by this disease. You can reduce your blood pressure by some lifestyle choices

Regular exercise can help lower your blood pressure. Spend time every day taking a walk. It will make your heart stronger by pumping blood and reducing the pressure in your arteries.

Living with stress causes your blood pressure to rise. Stress increases your heart rate and constricts your blood vessels

Practice breathing exercises, take a break, listen to soothing music. Do whatever you can to reduce the stress in your life.

Eating food that contains a lot of salt or sodium is bad for you if you are hypertensive.

Different researchers have drawn a nexus between high salt intake and hypertension.

A lot of processed food contains a lot of salt. So, you should reduce the amount of processed food you consume.

Excessive alcohol intake raises your blood pressure. Research shows that moderate alcohol consumption isn’t bad for the heart. One drink a day is enough for women and two drinks for men.

Sleeping is a huge part of getting a lot of rest. Resting reduces the stress level which can cause your blood pressure to rise.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

‘I don’t understand why manhood rises and fall but boobs fall flat’ - Michy quizzes (WATCH)

“Most celebrities are paid $40k to eat poop in Dubai” - Socialite alleges (VIDEO)

Police not done investigating Abba Kyari weeks after Hushpuppi scandal

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Timini Egbuson breaks silence over allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out