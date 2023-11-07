5 lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cervical cancer

For those who may not be familiar with the term, cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that can be spread through sexual contact. Most cervical cancers are preventable with regular screening and vaccination against HPV.

Cervical cancer can occur when abnormal cells in the cervix grow out of control. The cervix, a part of the female reproductive system, allows sperm to enter the uterus and serves as the pathway for a baby to leave the uterus during childbirth

Symptoms of Cervical Cancer

Early cervical cancer often doesn't cause any symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, symptoms you might experience symptoms such as:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, which can occur between periods, after menopause, or during sex

Pain during sex

Vaginal discharge that is unusual in colour or odour

Unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or loss of appetite.

Risk Factors for Cervical Cancer

Several factors can increase your risk of developing cervical cancer, including:

Infection with HPV

Smoking

Having multiple sexual partners

A weakened immune system

A history of cervical dysplasia (abnormal cells on the cervix)

Prevention of cervical cancer

There are two main ways to prevent cervical cancer:

The HPV vaccine is recommended for all girls and boys aged 11-12. It can also be given to adults up to age 26. Regular pap smears: Pap smears are tests that can detect abnormal cervical cells before they become cancerous. Women should start getting Pap smears at age 21 and continue getting them every three to five years.

Lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cervical cancer

In addition to vaccination and screening, here are five lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk of developing cervical cancer:

Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for cervical cancer. Quitting smoking can reduce your risk. Limit alcohol consumption: Heavy alcohol consumption is associated with a higher risk of cervical cancer. Moderation is key. Maintain a healthy weight: Regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and lower your risk of many diseases, including cancer. Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help protect against cancer. Limit your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and red meats. Practice safe sex: Using condoms during sex and being in a monogamous relationship can help reduce your risk of HPV infection, cervical cancer and other sexually transmitted infections.