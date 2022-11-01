5 insensitive reactions on social media after a death

This generation is ignorant about handling tragedy and grief. Here's what you should never do;

1. Not waiting for the family or a source close to the family to post the news of the death

Imagine this, you heard your favourite lecturer is dead and you posted the news on your status. What if one of his children hasn't been told, and someone screenshots your post to sympathize with him on his father's death? and so you become the one to break the news to close family and friends.

You shouldn’t be the one breaking the news or confirming it except if you were at the scene of the incident and you are trying to contact close family and friends.

2. Not verifying the news or details of the death before posting it

Someone’s death is not gossip or gist, before you post such information make sure it’s 100 % true. Wait for a verified news source.

3. Posting pictures and videos of dead bodies

This is truly a basic rule, you shouldn’t be posting any pictures or videos of their dead bodies. Honour the dead and preserve their memory.

4. Victim blaming

Don’t say things like, 'why was he/she in such a place?' or 'what was he/she doing there?' Don’t try to blame the dead for their death, it’s insensitive.

5. Making jokes or trying to score points