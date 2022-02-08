When looking for moisturizers or soaps, there are some ingredients that you should avoid if your skin is sensitive.
5 ingredients to avoid in soaps and moisturizers
These ingredients are bad for your skin.
Here are some of them;
1. Fragrance
Some soaps and creams are heavily scented. This is usually written as ‘fragrance’ or ‘perfume’. This fragrance has harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin.
2. Some essential oils
Yes, essential oils smell good, but they might be too harsh on sensitive skin. Tea tree, lavender oils, citrus, and mint can cause dryness and irritation.
3. Alcohol
Alcohol in skincare products can cause skin irritation. It can lead to skin dryness. So dry to avoid such products.
4. Sodium lauryl sulfates
Although people believe that sodium lauryl sulfate causes cancer, research has revealed that it does not but it causes skin irritation.
5. Some ingredients in sunscreen
Chemical ingredients in sunscreen like avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone might cause problems if your skin is sensitive.
So, before you buy these products, check out for these ingredients.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng