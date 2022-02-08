5 ingredients to avoid in soaps and moisturizers

Here are some of them;

1. Fragrance

Some soaps and creams are heavily scented. This is usually written as ‘fragrance’ or ‘perfume’. This fragrance has harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin.

2. Some essential oils

Yes, essential oils smell good, but they might be too harsh on sensitive skin. Tea tree, lavender oils, citrus, and mint can cause dryness and irritation.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol in skincare products can cause skin irritation. It can lead to skin dryness. So dry to avoid such products.

4. Sodium lauryl sulfates

Although people believe that sodium lauryl sulfate causes cancer, research has revealed that it does not but it causes skin irritation.

5. Some ingredients in sunscreen

Chemical ingredients in sunscreen like avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone might cause problems if your skin is sensitive.