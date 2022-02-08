RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ingredients to avoid in soaps and moisturizers

Temi Iwalaiye

These ingredients are bad for your skin.

Some of these substances are bad for sensitive skin [IndiaMart]
Some of these substances are bad for sensitive skin

When looking for moisturizers or soaps, there are some ingredients that you should avoid if your skin is sensitive.

Here are some of them;

Some soaps and creams are heavily scented. This is usually written as ‘fragrance’ or ‘perfume’. This fragrance has harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin.

Yes, essential oils smell good, but they might be too harsh on sensitive skin. Tea tree, lavender oils, citrus, and mint can cause dryness and irritation.

Alcohol in skincare products can cause skin irritation. It can lead to skin dryness. So dry to avoid such products.

Although people believe that sodium lauryl sulfate causes cancer, research has revealed that it does not but it causes skin irritation.

Chemical ingredients in sunscreen like avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone might cause problems if your skin is sensitive.

So, before you buy these products, check out for these ingredients.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

