ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

Temi Iwalaiye

If you hate drugs, and you have a headache, eating these fruits can bring relief.

How to reduce headaches [istockphoto]
How to reduce headaches [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Headaches can be categorized into two main groups: primary, which occurs independently of other factors, and secondary, which can be a sign of different conditions like sinus infections, illnesses, drug side effects, or caffeine withdrawal. Most primary headaches, like those brought on by stress, or lack of sleep, don't linger for very long and are treatable.

Food, fruits, and drinks can either cause headaches or bring relief. Here are five fruits that bring relief:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bananas are a quick and simple way to prevent a migraine attack or a case of hypoglycemia, which could result in a headache.

In addition to being a fantastic source of magnesium, which helps with headaches, bananas are a great snack for regaining energy quickly.

Bananas have hydration benefits since they contain roughly 74 percent water.

Do you know that many people believe that watermelon is a vegetable and not a fruit? Unexpectedly, watermelon contains a lot of water as well. It contains 92 per cent water. You can keep hydrated by getting plenty of water, both by drinking it and by eating foods that are high in water content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking enough water is crucial for overall health, including migraines. According to the American Migraine Foundation, almost one in three migraine sufferers have dehydration as a trigger.

These fruits will help you get rid of headaches [istockphoto]
These fruits will help you get rid of headaches [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

In addition to its delicious taste, fresh pineapple has the remarkable ability to alleviate headache symptoms. Since ancient times, the natural painkiller bromelain has been associated with pain relief. It also has anti-inflammatory qualities that can reduce headaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like watermelon, cucumber can help prevent dehydration. The very hydrating, 95% water-containing cucumber is an excellent choice for a light snack that can help with headaches.

Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are just a few of the berries you can choose from. The high antioxidant content of berries may help reduce sinus pressure and relieve headaches.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

7 health benefits of drinking clove tea

7 health benefits of drinking clove tea

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids

These 5 countries are the hottest in the world

These 5 countries are the hottest in the world

How did stockfish come into Nigeria?

How did stockfish come into Nigeria?

Your step-by-step guide to a refreshing morning skincare routine

Your step-by-step guide to a refreshing morning skincare routine

The story of the Birkin bag is one every woman can relate to

The story of the Birkin bag is one every woman can relate to

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world

7 things Nigerian men do that drive women insane

7 things Nigerian men do that drive women insane

World Emoji Day: The incredible story of how emojis were invented

World Emoji Day: The incredible story of how emojis were invented

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill

Nigerians love ice cream for these 5 specific reasons, according to ChatGPT

Nigerians love ice cream for these 5 specific reasons, according to ChatGPT

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is achieving a flat tummy difficult? [Pinterest]

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

Young people need to learn these vital skills [FreePik]

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

When it comes to getting an even skin tone, you have to address all the possible contributing factors at hand.

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps