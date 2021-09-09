RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Remedies: 5 home items for cough and catarrh

Cough and catarrh can be unsettling, but these are some natural remedies that can easily cure them.

There are substances around your home that have proven to provide instant relief for cough and catarrh.

Try these remedies if you have a cough, cold or sore throat.

Honey helps to suppress cough because of its antibacterial qualities. Mix coffee with warm water and lime and drink if you notice the uncomfortable symptoms of cough.

Ginger relieves asthmatic cough and sore throat because of its anti-inflammatory qualities.

Slice fresh ginger, boil it in hot water and drink to ease your airways.

Steaming helps you if you are coughing and you have your nose blocked with mucus. Make a steam bowl by filling a bowl with hot water and adding eucalyptus and rosemary.

Lean into the bowl and cover your head with a towel. Inhale for 5 minutes at a time until you feel your airways clearing.

Make sure you are not allergic to pineapple first. Pineapple juice contains Bromelain which has anti-inflammatory and mucolytic properties that helps to remove mucus from the body. Pineapple juice also helps to suppress cough and mucus in the throat.

This remedy treats sore throat and wet cough. Simply stir a tablespoon of table salt in warm water until it dissolves, let it cool a little bit and then gargle it. Let the solution sit at the back of your throat for a while before you spit it out.

Salt water solution reduces mucus in your throat so, you won't feel like coughing so much.

