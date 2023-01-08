ADVERTISEMENT
5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

Temi Iwalaiye

Before you wake up and start turning semo, what are the best midnight snacks to eat?

Here's what to eat when you wake up at night
Here's what to eat when you wake up at night [Freepik]

It’s normal to wake up in the middle of the night battling severe hunger and just wanting to be filled, but late-night snacks have several health implications including weight gain. The best bet when you wake up at night hungry is to grab a very healthy meal like;

Bananas are healthy snacks
Bananas are healthy snacks [Medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

Banana contains serotonin which the body converts to melatonin which helps people's nerves feel relaxed and help them fall asleep. A study showed that melatonin levels increased four times just from eating two bananas.

A protein-based smoothie is a delicious and healthy way to make sure that you sleep better. You can mix low-fat milk with pineapple to make a delicious smoothie. Milk helps you fall asleep faster and causes muscle repair.

Greek Yogurt
Greek Yogurt Shutterstock

Calcium has many important components that make sleep easier and sweeter. It has melatonin from amino acids and tryptophan. Greek Yoghurt also has protein that makes you feel full and less hungry.

Popcorn is a very healthy snack you can munch on whenever you wake up at night hungry, it has very few calories, only about 100 and it fills you up.

Every fitness buff knows that oatmeal is one of the healthiest cereals out there, it is made up of complex carbs which the body absorbs slowly.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

