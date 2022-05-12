Green beans are different from other beans in that green beans are harvested and consumed with their enclosing pods before the bean seeds inside have fully matured. It can be eaten raw or steamed, boiled, stir-fried, or baked. It is used to make several dishes and soups. Green beans are low in calories but they have some nutrients like vitamin A, C, K and folic acid, which provide several health benefits.
5 health benefits of eating green beans
According to wikipedia, green beans are young, unripe fruits of various cultivars of the common bean, although immature or young pods of the runner bean, yardlong bean, and hyacinth bean are used in a similar way.
Here are some of the health benefits of green beans:
1) It helps reduce the risk of cancer:
Green beans are rich in chlorophyll, which helps reduce the growth of cancer tumors and the risk of cancer. Green beans could counteract the carcinogenic effects of heterocyclic amines produced by high-temperature grilling. To reduce the risk, people who like their grilled items scorched should serve them with green vegetables.
2) It aids fertility and pregnancy:
Research shows that consuming foods rich in iron, e.g., green beans and pumpkin, can increase a woman's level of fertility. Foods rich in vitamin B are needed for the growth and development of unborn babies. It is recommended that a pregnant woman consume green beans regularly.
3) It keeps the digestive system healthy:
Green beans contain fibre, which keeps the digestive system healthy. Green beans are also low FODMAP foods, which help relieve the stomach from digestive issues like diarrhoea and constipation.
4) It protects bone health:
Eating foods rich in vitamin K helps improve bone health. Green beans contain vitamin K, which helps reduce the risk of bone fracture. Studies show that a cup of green beans contains 14.4 micrograms of vitamin K and 4 percent of a person's daily need for calcium.
5) It may help with anemia:
Anemia is a condition in which the blood doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells. Green beans have a decent amount of Iron that can help protect the body against anemia.
