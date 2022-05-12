5 health benefits of eating green beans

Here are some of the health benefits of green beans:

1) It helps reduce the risk of cancer:

Green beans are rich in chlorophyll, which helps reduce the growth of cancer tumors and the risk of cancer. Green beans could counteract the carcinogenic effects of heterocyclic amines produced by high-temperature grilling. To reduce the risk, people who like their grilled items scorched should serve them with green vegetables.

2) It aids fertility and pregnancy:

Research shows that consuming foods rich in iron, e.g., green beans and pumpkin, can increase a woman's level of fertility. Foods rich in vitamin B are needed for the growth and development of unborn babies. It is recommended that a pregnant woman consume green beans regularly.

3) It keeps the digestive system healthy:

Green beans contain fibre, which keeps the digestive system healthy. Green beans are also low FODMAP foods, which help relieve the stomach from digestive issues like diarrhoea and constipation.

4) It protects bone health:

Eating foods rich in vitamin K helps improve bone health. Green beans contain vitamin K, which helps reduce the risk of bone fracture. Studies show that a cup of green beans contains 14.4 micrograms of vitamin K and 4 percent of a person's daily need for calcium.

5) It may help with anemia: