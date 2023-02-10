5 women hairstyles that are less than ₦5,000

1. Braided ponytail

You can even do this at home, but if you are not so good at it, go to a nearby salon - notice how I said a nearby salon not a fancy one.

All you need is to buy one hair extension or as they are popularly called attachments, that’s ₦1,800. After which, the hairdresser might collect about ₦2,000 and with ₦3,000 you look like Sade Adu. The downside is your hair should be relaxed or straightened for this style to last longer.

2. Two big cornrows

For this style, you need a copious amount of gel, and it’s a simple style for a hairdresser to mess up. You can reuse an old extension or buy a new one, and at the end of it, you would spend less than ₦5,000.

3. Mini natural hair cornrows

This hairstyle looks gorgeous on every woman. All she needs is her natural hair to make cornrows. You might add an extension and curl it if you want, but it’s not always necessary except your hair is short.

4. Natural hair twists/braids

Again, go to a nearby salon for this, and it doesn’t matter if your hair is natural or not: you can twist or braid out your natural hair for less than ₦5,000.

5. Dye and shave your hair