ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 women hairstyles that are less than ₦5,000

Temi Iwalaiye

How can women look good on a budget?

These hairstyles are less that N5,000
These hairstyles are less that N5,000

With the situation of the economy, women have to rethink how much they are spending on their hair. You can’t be spending thousands of naira when things are dangerously expensive. Here are some cheap hairstyles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A braided ponytail [Instagram/Yarashahidi]
A braided ponytail [Instagram/Yarashahidi] Pulse Nigeria

You can even do this at home, but if you are not so good at it, go to a nearby salon - notice how I said a nearby salon not a fancy one.

All you need is to buy one hair extension or as they are popularly called attachments, that’s ₦1,800. After which, the hairdresser might collect about ₦2,000 and with ₦3,000 you look like Sade Adu. The downside is your hair should be relaxed or straightened for this style to last longer.

For this style, you need a copious amount of gel, and it’s a simple style for a hairdresser to mess up. You can reuse an old extension or buy a new one, and at the end of it, you would spend less than ₦5,000.

This hairstyle looks gorgeous on every woman. All she needs is her natural hair to make cornrows. You might add an extension and curl it if you want, but it’s not always necessary except your hair is short.

Natural hair twists [Pinterest]
Natural hair twists [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Again, go to a nearby salon for this, and it doesn’t matter if your hair is natural or not: you can twist or braid out your natural hair for less than ₦5,000.

Just step into a barber’s salon (again around your neighbourhood) and tell him you want to cut it all off and then dye it to your preferred colour.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to do the Ayra Starr pink lip gloss makeup in less than 5 minutes

How to do the Ayra Starr pink lip gloss makeup in less than 5 minutes

5 women hairstyles that are less than ₦5,000

5 women hairstyles that are less than ₦5,000

4 things no one tells you about s*x after marriage

4 things no one tells you about s*x after marriage

5 must-haves for the best owambe party ever

5 must-haves for the best owambe party ever

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

How to know that your girl wants s*x

How to know that your girl wants s*x

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

How Tems' style has evolved over the years

How Tems' style has evolved over the years

Fat Burners for Men: Choosing the right one for you

Fat Burners for Men: Choosing the right one for you

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

Men, these foods are to be avoided if you and your partner are planning for a baby!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

Here's how to get rid of a smelly vagina [Aninjustice]

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better