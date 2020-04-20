Fun activities for preschoolers at home

Lava lamp

5 fun activities to try out with your preschooler- Photo: DIY Network

Science experiments are a great way to spend quality time with your child while educating her at the same time. Try this fun lava lamp activity to explain how oil and water don't mix!

You will need:

A plastic bottle

Food colouring

Oil

Water

Super glue

Glitter (optional)

Directions:

Pour about a tablespoon of oil into the bottle and then proceed to fill it with water. Add food colouring and glitter, if any, to make the liquid look more eye-catching. Place some superglue around the cap of the bottle and secure it tightly to ensure your child can't open the bottle.

Now your child has their own mini lave lamp!

Make your own rainbow

5 fun activities to try out with your preschooler - Photo: Almost Unschoolers

Your child will learn all the colours of the rainbow with these near trick.

You will need:

Mini mirror (able to fit into a clear glass)

Clear glass

Light source (torch preferred)

Water

Directions:

Simply fill the glass with water and put the mirror in at an angle. Turn off the lights and point the torch at the mirror until a rainbow appears. You may need to adjust the mirror and torch until you see the rainbow!

Fun activities for preschoolers at home: Child-safe finger painting

5 fun activities to try out with your preschooler - Photo: How We Montersorri

Teach your child how to create her own paint with easy to use and safe items around the house, before embarking on a finger painting adventure.

You will need:

Cornflour

Sugar food colouring

Cold water

Directions:

Mix four tablespoons of sugar, two cups of water and a cup of cornflour together in a pan. Heat this mixture until it thickens and then divide the mixture into as many portions as you like, depending on how many colours you want. Add different food colouring to the individual portions, mix, and start finger painting!

Mixing colours

5 fun activities to try out with your preschooler

Teach your child how to mix two colours to create a new colour.

Directions:

Using the excess finger-paint, mix two colours, like blue and red to create purple. Ask your child to do the same with two other colours to see what colour it becomes. You can also prepare a little scrapbook for her/his to document her findings like a little scientist!

Use your imagination

5 fun activities to try out with your preschooler

Allow your child to explore creative expression with this imaginative game that's fun for your whole family.

You will need:

Your child's favourite storybook

Directions:

Ask your child to choose a page or scene from his favourite book and act out a character of his choice. For example, if the book features animal characters, he can pretend to be a lion or an elephant You can also get your older children to act out the other characters and make it a family activity!

Let us know if you tried these fun activities for your preschoolers at home!

Originally written by Felicia Chjn

