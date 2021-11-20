5 fun activities that do not feel like exercise

Here are some workouts that do not even feel like exercise.

1. Dancing

Pulse Nigeria

Dancing is a form of cardio exercise. It gets your blood pumping, gets you sweaty, and helps you lose weight.

Joining a dance class is a perfect way to exercise and have fun.

2. Walking

Taking walks at night can just be a way to keep fit. It can be a planned or unplanned walk. Nightly strolls can be very calming on the mind.

If you have a dog, taking it out for a walk is also fun and healthy for the dog.

3. Sexual intercourse

The rigour of coitus can be fun and also serve as cardio. A little rump under the sheets can be good if you are feeling too lazy to work out. Eat This, Not That reports:

“In a University of Montreal study, women burn off 69 calories during the average sex session, while men burn off 100 calories. And as you likely assumed, the longer the session, the more calories you'll burn.”

4. Swimming

Swimming is another fun activity that doesn’t feel like exercise. It cools you on a hot day and is a good way to work out.

5. Join a group hike or run

Pulse Nigeria

A group hike or run is an exciting way to get out of your house on the weekends, socialise and have fun.