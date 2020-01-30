Chemicals and glue that hold false nails on do not support nail growth; they can also strip away the very protection your nails need in order to truly be healthy.

When you start feeding your body the right foods, you’ll be shocked at how much your nails will change in a very short amount of time.

These are five foods to eat to help with your nail growth.

1. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice could help to brighten your nails and remove stains, and the vitamin C promotes stronger growth. Using a cotton pad, swipe lemon juice over each nail and allow to dry. You could also use a slice of lemon directly on the nail. Do this twice a week, following with a rich moisturizer.

2. Eggs

Protein is one of the best things you can eat for longer, stronger nails — and eggs are chock full of it. Incorporating eggs into your diet can help boost biotin levels, which causes nails to grow faster than usual.

3. Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, copper, and selenium, salmon can promote longer, stronger, more healthy-looking nail-beds.

4. Spinach

Spinach is a great source of plant-based protein and iron, two critical components your body needs in order to thrive. Iron supports your metabolism and overall nutrient absorption, including that of your nails. Spinach is also a great source of Vitamin E, magnesium, and calcium to support nail health even further.

5. Beans

Beans are rich in biotin, which are great for helping in the growth of nails. During a study, it was found that if biotin-rich foods were consumed, the nails’ thickness increased by about 25%. So try and incorporate beans into your daily diet.