5 foods to eat if you have stomach ulcer

Eat these foods if you have stomach ulcers.

Broccoli
Broccoli(The Spruce Eats)

Stomach sores are wounds in your stomach lining. You develop ulcers when acids from your food cause some damage to your stomach’s wall.

Stomach ulcers are also caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and the use of painkillers called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

The food you eat when you discover that you have a stomach ulcer makes a world of difference in preventing pain and ensuring it doesn’t exacerbate.

Honey is a good substitute for sugar
Honey is a good substitute for sugar Pulse Nigeria

Honey is a miraculous elixir gotten from the nectar of bees. Honey contains certain antibacterial and antioxidant qualities that stops H. Pylori bacteria growth.

If you do not have diabetes, you can use honey instead of sugar and it will soothe your stomach.

Garlic is medicinal
Garlic is medicinal Pulse Nigeria

Different clinical trials on animals show that garlic stops H. Pylori from growing.

Garlic has a bad aftertaste and smell, so you do not have to chew it raw. Using garlic in meals; taking garlic tea or garlic extract or supplements is a viable option.

Ask your doctor to be sure that garlic does not conflict with any other medication you might be on.

Broccoli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all
Broccoli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all [Credit - Healthline] Brocolli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all Healthline

Many vegetables like broccoli, collard greens, spinach and vegetables contain vitamin A and vitamin A increases mucus in the gastrointestinal tract which is good if you have an ulcer.

cranberry juice is beneficial for your health
cranberry juice is beneficial for your health (Organic Facts) Benefits of cranberry juice Pulse Live Kenya

Cranberries contain polyphenols that are good for your all-around health, but when it comes to your stomach, they reduce the rate at which H. Pylori is produced and also reduce inflammation in your stomach lining.

Natural yoghurt has healthy live culture.
Natural yoghurt has healthy live culture. ece-auto-gen

Yoghurts are also called probiotics. Yoghurts are high in dietary fibre. Probiotics contain bacteria and yeasts which are microorganisms that your stomach needs to prevent the growth of H. Pylori.

