5 foods to eat if you have stomach ulcer

Stomach ulcers are also caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and the use of painkillers called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

The food you eat when you discover that you have a stomach ulcer makes a world of difference in preventing pain and ensuring it doesn’t exacerbate.

1. Honey

Honey is a miraculous elixir gotten from the nectar of bees. Honey contains certain antibacterial and antioxidant qualities that stops H. Pylori bacteria growth.

If you do not have diabetes, you can use honey instead of sugar and it will soothe your stomach.

2. Garlic

Different clinical trials on animals show that garlic stops H. Pylori from growing.

Garlic has a bad aftertaste and smell, so you do not have to chew it raw. Using garlic in meals; taking garlic tea or garlic extract or supplements is a viable option.

Ask your doctor to be sure that garlic does not conflict with any other medication you might be on.

3. Greens and Vegetables

Many vegetables like broccoli, collard greens, spinach and vegetables contain vitamin A and vitamin A increases mucus in the gastrointestinal tract which is good if you have an ulcer.

4. Cranberry juice

Cranberries contain polyphenols that are good for your all-around health, but when it comes to your stomach, they reduce the rate at which H. Pylori is produced and also reduce inflammation in your stomach lining.

5. Yoghurt

