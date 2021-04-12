Better fuel means better performance whether that involves hitting a baseball or hitting the bedroom.

Consuming the right foods results in an optimal circulatory system. Cardiac health also can improve from a healthful diet, leading to greater sexual stamina.

Besides that, sex first starts in the brain. A healthy diet allows you to think clearer and promotes brain health. It also helps you to better manage potential mental health concerns such as depression or anxiety that can interfere with fulfilling a sex life.

While this is by no means an exhaustive list of libido-enhancing foods, it’ll give you a good running start. Try them:

Ginseng

The superfood does wonders for your reproductive health. According to a study conducted in 2019, consuming ginseng naturally improves sexual function in both males and females by boosting sexual arousal and alertness.

Dark Chocolate

Most people who want to improve their love life are happy to hear that dark chocolate is a natural libido booster. It helps to increase both serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain. These are your ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitters.

Green tea

Whether you prefer it hot or cold, green tea can bring some much-desired heat to your sex life. Catechins are compounds generously found in green tea. They help with blood flow and reduce belly fat.

Avocado

The versatility of the avocado makes it a culinary favourite. They’re also a significant source of vitamin E, making for healthy nails and skin.

Avocados are rich in vitamin B6, potassium and monounsaturated fats. These help to promote good circulation and a healthy heart, both a necessity for a great sex life.

Watermelon

The vitamin B5 present in watermelon is vital for stress management. That’s a good thing since high-stress levels can cause female libidos to plummet.

And once you’re in the mood for sex because of lower stress levels, your body will get rid of cortisol after orgasm. This helps to decrease stress levels all the more. Watermelon can help to make sure you have limited stress so you feel more in the mood in the first place.