5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

Berlinda Entsie

Erectile dysfunction can cause stress, relationship strain and low self-confidence.

Erectile dysfunction is a condition that can make it difficult to get or maintain an erection. It can be a sign of a physical or psychological condition.

The main symptom is a man's inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

Some foods are perfect for men’s sexual health and regulating erectile dysfunction.

Following certain foods may also be helpful. Here’s a list of them below:

  • Avocados

Avocados work magic for men’s libido. It contains Vitamin E and Zinc which increases testosterone and sperm quality.

  • Oats

This breakfast food is excellent for the penis. It helps men reach orgasm. Wild oats are an aphrodisiac because it possesses amino acid L-Arginine which helps the blood vessel in the penis relax. The blood vessel in the penis relaxing is important in maintaining an erection and reaching orgasm.

  • Coffee

Studies have shown caffeine prevents erectile dysfunction. Caffeine increases blood flow to the penile arteries and muscles.

  • Watermelon

This is called in popular lingo “penis fruit” it has L-Arginine which helps a man who has erectile dysfunction

  •  Spinach

Spinach contains folate and folate helps blood flow. Folic acid is an important supplement and deficiency in it causes erectile dysfunction.

Berlinda Entsie

