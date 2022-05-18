5 foods that can help boost your mood

Here are five foods that can help boost your mood:

1) Oily fish:

Oily fish such as salmon and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids. They can help lift your mood, whether you're depressed or simply in a bad mood. Studies show that there is a link between the low blood levels of Omega-3 and a host of psychological conditions like depression and bipolar disorder. People with low blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids are likely to have moderate symptoms of depression and mood swings. Research also shows that omega-3 has a significant impact on human health, so it's suggested that you eat at least two servings of fatty fish every week.

ece-auto-gen

2) Bananas:

Bananas contain vitamin B6, which aids in the production of feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Bananas also contain prebiotic fibre, which allows the body to have a stable blood sugar level and better control. Furthermore, bananas are rich in vitamin B-complex, which aids brain functioning and reduces depression.

Pulse

3) Oats:

Oats are high in tryptophan, which can boost your mood. Oats also contain fibre that helps regulate your blood sugar and boost your mood. In addition, they're high in iron, which may boost the mood symptoms of people with anemia. You can enjoy oats in different forms, such as oatmeal and granola.

BusinessInsider USA Images

4) Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds supplies omega 3 fatty acid and antioxidants to the brain. These acids and antioxidants are capable of boosting mental health. Nuts and seeds rich in zinc and selenium can also help lower your risk of depression. Sources of nuts and seeds includes, walnuts, cashew nuts, peanuts, pumpkin and flax seeds.

5) Eggs:

Eggs are rich in protein, vitamin D, and B12. They also contain choline, which supports the neurological system, boosts mood, and aids in the production of neurotransmitters, as well as selenium, an antioxidant. There are several ways you can eat eggs, some of which include eating boiled eggs as a snack, adding them to your salad, scrambling them with some vegetables and using them in baking.