When a pathogen enters your body, your immune system is alerted, and it fights this pathogen by releasing antibodies and eventually killing them.
5 foods that boosts the immune system
When it comes to fighting infections and viruses, your immune system is all you got.
Certain fruits we eat helps us to fight infection by the nutrients they release, and even when we are already infected, cooking and eating them will bounce us back to health.
1. Garlic
Garlic is effective in treating the most common cold and flu symptoms. This is because it contains a compound known as allicin which reduces the risk of getting a cold.
2. Ginger
Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities that can help to reduce sore throat and nausea
3. Oranges
Oranges contain Vitamin C which helps in the production of white blood cell that helps to fight diseases.
4. Red Pepper
Indeed pepper helps you fight infections because it contains a lot of Vitamin C. Stir-frying pepper preserves the nutrients more than boiling.
5. Broccoli
Broccoli is important if you want to fight infections because of Vitamin C and antioxidants.
