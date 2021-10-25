5 foods that boosts the immune system

Certain fruits we eat helps us to fight infection by the nutrients they release, and even when we are already infected, cooking and eating them will bounce us back to health.

1. Garlic

Pulse Nigeria

Garlic is effective in treating the most common cold and flu symptoms. This is because it contains a compound known as allicin which reduces the risk of getting a cold.

2. Ginger

Pulse Nigeria

Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities that can help to reduce sore throat and nausea

3. Oranges

Pulse Nigeria

Oranges contain Vitamin C which helps in the production of white blood cell that helps to fight diseases.

4. Red Pepper

Red Bell Pepper The observer

Indeed pepper helps you fight infections because it contains a lot of Vitamin C. Stir-frying pepper preserves the nutrients more than boiling.

5. Broccoli

Brocolli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all Healthline