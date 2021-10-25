RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that boosts the immune system

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to fighting infections and viruses, your immune system is all you got.

Ginger help to fight infections
Ginger help to fight infections

When a pathogen enters your body, your immune system is alerted, and it fights this pathogen by releasing antibodies and eventually killing them.

Recommended articles

Certain fruits we eat helps us to fight infection by the nutrients they release, and even when we are already infected, cooking and eating them will bounce us back to health.

Garlic is medicinal
Garlic is medicinal Pulse Nigeria

Garlic is effective in treating the most common cold and flu symptoms. This is because it contains a compound known as allicin which reduces the risk of getting a cold.

Ginger helps to fights infections
Ginger helps to fights infections Pulse Nigeria

Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities that can help to reduce sore throat and nausea

Oranges contain Vitamin C that the body needs
Oranges contain Vitamin C that the body needs Pulse Nigeria

Oranges contain Vitamin C which helps in the production of white blood cell that helps to fight diseases.

Red Bell Pepper [Credit - The Observer]
Red Bell Pepper [Credit - The Observer] Red Bell Pepper The observer

Indeed pepper helps you fight infections because it contains a lot of Vitamin C. Stir-frying pepper preserves the nutrients more than boiling.

Broccolli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all [Credit - Healthline]
Broccolli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all [Credit - Healthline] Brocolli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all Healthline

Broccoli is important if you want to fight infections because of Vitamin C and antioxidants.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet