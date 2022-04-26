RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that are beneficial for the eyes

Gloria Idowu

Diet can have an effect on one's eye health as well.

A healthy diet rich in essential nutrients might be good for one's eyes. A diet rich in antioxidant-rich citrus fruits and Omega-3-rich fatty fish can aid to keep one's vision healthy. High-fat and highly processed diets can raise the chance of developing eye issues.

Here are a few foods that are good for your eyes:

  1. FISH:

Some fish contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are effective for visual development and retinal health. Fish like oily fish and salmon have oil in their body tissue, and the oil from these fish can prevent dry eyes. It is recommended that you eat two-three servings per week. The fish that are most beneficial to the eyes include:

  • salmon
  • trout
  • mackerel
  • tuna
  • sardines

2.Eggs:

Egg yolks are rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A, and vitamin E, which are important for eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin, which are the two antioxidants present in egg yolk, help to protect the eye against diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration. It can also reduce the risk of age-related diseases. The vitamin A in the egg yolk helps protect the cornea, and zinc is also healthy for the retina. It helps improve eyesight at night. Eggs can be fried, scrambled, or hard-boiled. It can be eaten as breakfast, dinner, or lunch.

3.Carrots:

Carrots are very beneficial for eyesight. It is rich in both vitamin A and beta carotene. Beta carotene gives carrots their orange color. It also helps protect the eye and prevents eye infections and other serious eye conditions. The vitamin A in carrots is a component of a protein called rhodopsin, which helps the retina absorb light. It plays an essential role in the production of cone cells, which are important for low light vision and colour vision.

4.Dairy products:

Dairy products like milk and yogurt are beneficial for the eyes. They contain vitamin A and the mineral zinc. Zinc is an important mineral found in the eye that helps with night vision and also prevents the eye from developing cataracts. Vitamin A helps protect the cornea and retina from infections.

5.Citrus fruits:

Citrus fruits like lemons, grapefruits, and lemons are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps reduce the rate of cataracts and other eye related problems. It contributes to healthy blood vessels to the eye.

Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

