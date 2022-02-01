5 natural ways to slow down the ageing process and reduce wrinkles

You could see it wrinkles earlier as a result of lifestyle choices like excessive smoking, stress, drinking and sunburn.

Here are easy remedies;

1. Massage

A facial massage with some essential oils can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and promote protein and collagen production.

2. Banana mask

Bananas have certain nutrients that smooth out wrinkles. Take a raw banana, make it into a mash, leave it on your face for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

3. Aloe vera

Making an aloe vera mask will reduce wrinkles on your skin. Apply raw aloe vera on your face for 15 minutes, and then wash it off.

4. Eat certain anti-ageing foods

Some meals have been proven to reduce the chance of ageing. Eat meals like avocados, egg whites, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, ginger and sardines.

5. Rub essential oils on your face