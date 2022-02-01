The older you get, the more fine lines appear on your face. You start noticing lines and wrinkles when you are about 40 to 50 years old.
5 natural ways to slow down the ageing process and reduce wrinkles
Let’s say you start to notice some wrinkles in your face; here are natural ways to fix it;
You could see it wrinkles earlier as a result of lifestyle choices like excessive smoking, stress, drinking and sunburn.
Here are easy remedies;
1. Massage
A facial massage with some essential oils can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and promote protein and collagen production.
2. Banana mask
Bananas have certain nutrients that smooth out wrinkles. Take a raw banana, make it into a mash, leave it on your face for 15 minutes and then wash it off.
3. Aloe vera
Making an aloe vera mask will reduce wrinkles on your skin. Apply raw aloe vera on your face for 15 minutes, and then wash it off.
4. Eat certain anti-ageing foods
Some meals have been proven to reduce the chance of ageing. Eat meals like avocados, egg whites, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, ginger and sardines.
5. Rub essential oils on your face
Essential oils are sweet-smelling oils that can reduce the appearance of wrinkles on your face. Try oils like jojoba oil, lavender oil, argan, rosemary oil, pomegranate and, carrot seed oil.
