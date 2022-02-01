RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 natural ways to slow down the ageing process and reduce wrinkles

Let’s say you start to notice some wrinkles in your face; here are natural ways to fix it;

Try natural cures for wrinkles [Medicalnewstoday]

The older you get, the more fine lines appear on your face. You start noticing lines and wrinkles when you are about 40 to 50 years old.

You could see it wrinkles earlier as a result of lifestyle choices like excessive smoking, stress, drinking and sunburn.

Here are easy remedies;

A facial massage with some essential oils can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and promote protein and collagen production.

Bananas have certain nutrients that smooth out wrinkles. Take a raw banana, make it into a mash, leave it on your face for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Making an aloe vera mask will reduce wrinkles on your skin. Apply raw aloe vera on your face for 15 minutes, and then wash it off.

Some meals have been proven to reduce the chance of ageing. Eat meals like avocados, egg whites, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, ginger and sardines.

Essential oils are sweet-smelling oils that can reduce the appearance of wrinkles on your face. Try oils like jojoba oil, lavender oil, argan, rosemary oil, pomegranate and, carrot seed oil.

