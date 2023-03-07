As a result of a lack of planning for lunch, they usually end up eating foods that deplete their energy and make them sluggish all afternoon. Foods such as fast and processed snacks, or heavy takeaways.
5 easy to make and healthy lunches for work
A lot of people who work away from home don’t plan ahead of time for their lunch.
Recommended articles
Bringing a healthy lunch to work takes a little more time and effort, but the benefits are well worth it. Workplace meal prep is more nutritious, can help you better regulate your blood sugar, and can keep you focused and productive all afternoon.
Preparing your lunch at home will help to save money, eat healthier foods, eat better portion sizes, and avoid any unpleasant surprises on your plate. And you’ll also have control over what fuels your body.
There are numerous lunch ideas in Nigeria, but it depends on the type of food you prefer to eat at work, the amount of time you have to prepare your meals, and your culinary creativity.
Here are 5 easy, nutritious, and healthy lunches that you can prep and pack for work:
1) Sandwiches
Sandwich is a food that typically consists of vegetables, sliced cheese, or meat placed on or between slices of bread, or more broadly any dish in which bread serves as a container or wrapper for another type of food.
Sandwiches can now be made with any filling of your choice. They are simple to make and even simpler to pack.
Toss some vegetables with minced meat, fish, or even eggs, toast, pack, and know that your lunch for the day is settled.
2) Fried sweet potatoes or yams with sauce
One of the simplest yet most satisfying lunch recipes is vegetable fried eggs with fried sweet potatoes and fried yam. The meal is filling, and easy to make and it also requires a few ingredients that may already be in the kitchen.
The basic ingredients are yam, sweet potatoes, eggs, some vegetables, and seasonings. The yams and sweet potatoes can be fried in oil, air-fried, or pan-fried in the oven.
Egg sauces are just one option; the combination can also be served with various sauces or even fried stew.
3) Fried rice with eggs
This is a type of fried rice made with eggs and loaded with vegetables beef and chicken. It can be easily prepared.
It is a fast recipe for fried rice similar to what you would find at your favourite eatery. Rice, eggs, carrots, peas, soy sauce, thinly sliced green onions, shredded beef or chicken, and seasonings are the basic ingredients needed for this delicacy.
4) Shawarma
Shawarma is packed with bright, delicious flavours and contrasting textures, and it only takes 30 minutes or less to prepare!
You can make a tasty homemade shawarma with a bread wrap, a mixture of meat, vegetables, and sauce.
5) Pancakes
Hear me out! Pancakes are not just good for breakfast. Besides, who says it can only be eaten as breakfast?
It's simple to make and quite filling. It can also be made in a variety of ways with different nutritional contents. You can bring pancakes to work and pair them with fried eggs, fruits, or vegetables.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng