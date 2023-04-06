The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

In today's world, it’s hard to see celebrities who post pictures with filters and excess editing, but we rounded up five of them, though there might be more.

These celebs post a lot of unfiltered pictures [Instagram]
These celebs post a lot of unfiltered pictures [Instagram]

Filters create the illusion of beauty that many people can’t measure up to in real life and this distorts their self-image.

Embracing your flaws such as acne, wrinkles and lines is a step to accepting and loving yourself wholeheartedly. Here are five celebrities who post selfies without filters.

Vee is committed to posting her pictures without filters and she has stuck with it. It’s little wonder, with her skin as fresh as it is, she has no other option but to flaunt it.

Erica has her skincare line, and it’s obvious that she takes her skin seriously. She is not ashamed of posting her face without makeup and filters and we applaud her for it.

Kim is an absolutely beautiful woman. She doesn’t need filters, filters need her. She never posts over-edited or filtered versions of herself.

Alex is also known for posting creative pictures - without filters and makeup. This just proves that excellent photography beats filter all the time.

Bella has what we call the clean girl aesthetic. All her pictures are taken under the sun, and as you know, that’s the best filter. She looks beautiful all the time.

