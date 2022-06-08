5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

Here are easy and natural ways to keep your favourite shoes from smelling:

Baking soda

It absorbs the odour and moisture from your shoes that results due to sweat.

Method

Sprinkle a good amount in your shoes and let it work its magic overnight. You can also fill unused coffee filters with baking soda and secure them at the end with a rubber band. Place them in each shoe and leave them overnight to avoid white residue. Do this once a week.

Citrus peels

Fresh citrus peels have a great smell because of their essential oils.

Method

Simply place fresh orange, grapefruit, lemon, or lime peels into your shoes and leave overnight. Repeat this process every alternate day.

Salt

Salt helps get rid of the odour by soaking up the moisture in your shoes.

Method

Sprinkle a little salt in your canvas shoes/sneakers and leave overnight. Dust your shoes well in the morning. You can do this every night to help keep the moisture at bay.

White vinegar

Vinegar, aka acetic acid, is a good odour killer that helps deodorise your shoes.

Method

Combine 50% water and 50% white distilled vinegar. Spritz this mixture into your shoe lining and sole, and let it dry naturally. You can repeat this once every week.

Newspapers

This method helps absorb all the internal moisture and wetness which in turn prevents bacteria from breeding in.

Method