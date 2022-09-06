5 best ways to have perfectly laid edges

You may need all of or at least three of these;

You need edge control, try to get an organic one so it helps your edges grow too. A brush, an old toothbrush or a hairbrush is important A spoolie brush, the kind you use for makeup Pin tail comb Edge fixer brush Fine comb

Separate your baby hairs

The first thing to remember is to keep your edges slicked down and separated from your hair.

These hairs can be combed out and smoothed down in the desired style with a comb.

If necessary, use water and a comb that won't snag on the hairs and further harm them.

The preferred edge-laying tools are a metal tip comb and a toothbrush. The metal tip comb determines the shape of your edges, while the toothbrush gives it a flawless shape.

Swoop and style

Use your preferred edge control to shape the hair into the desired swooping shape.

Swooping and style are the exciting part of laying your edges. Using the natural bristles of an edge brush, create the form of your swoops in a way that is natural to your hairline.

Some finishing touches

The details are what make a difference when it comes to styling baby hairs. Finishing touches can be added by defining the shape of the moulding with the pointed tip of your brush.

Use hairspray

This is optional, but if you want to keep your baby hairs safely tucked in all through the day, then it’s best to spray some hairspray.

Tie up the front