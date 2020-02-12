As Valentine's Day is fast approaching, you are probably doing a checklist of the things you want to get for your woman this season from shoes to clothes to bags and of course perfumes.

Getting the right perfume for your woman is just as important as anything else.

Some fragrances leaves your woman smelling so sexy and like heaven all day and even after she is gone from you, the scent still remains on you, now these are the types of perfumes you should think of getting your woman this valentine season.

1. Lancome Idole

This perfume will make your woman smell like an entire garden and also smell so sweet, elegant and musky. It gives this fresh floral vibes smell, making her smell like a bouquet of flowers. It is also the world's slimmest bottle of perfume. Its notes include: bergamot, Turkish rose, white musk, pear, vanilla, Indian jasmine and Rose de Mai. It retails for 41,000.

2. Black Opium Neon by Yves Saint Laurent

This perfume is magical and has an amazing longevity. It will make your woman smell so sexy and irresistible. It's notes includes: coffee, white flowers and vanilla. Every woman should own a bottle of this perfume. It retails for about 32,000 to 37,000

3. Erba Pura by Xerjoff

Let your woman smell so fruity and musky by getting her this perfume. This perfume was launched recently and it's notes include: Sicilian orange, Sicilian lemon, Madagascar vanilla, white musk and fruits. Asides from being a very seductive perfume, it is very long lasting.

4. Giorgio Armani Prive Oud Royal

This particular fragrance is actually unisex which is very classy and sophisticated. It has this woody smell and give you the vibe that you are in Arab. The notes in this perfume include: sandalwood, amber, rose, agarwood(oud) and saffron. It retails for about 90,000.

5. Love by Kilian [Don't Be Shy]

Just so you know, this perfume is what Barbadian singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, smells like. It smells so strong and of course, very sweet. It notes include Neroli, Orange Blossom, Marshmallow and it gets top credits for longevity. So if you want your woman to smell like heaven just like Rihanna, make sure you get her this perfume this season. It retails for about 100,000