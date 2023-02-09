ADVERTISEMENT
5 best perfumes to get your man on Valentine’s Day

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the absolutely best perfumes for men?

Valentine’s is underway and one of the best ways to celebrate your man is to buy a perfume with an amazing scent.

Dolce and Gabbana The One [Parfumo]
Dolce and Gabbana The One [Parfumo] Pulse Nigeria

This perfume emits an aromatic warmth and spice. It has zesty aromas like orange blossom and earthy overtones like amber and cedarwood. It's such a deliciously rich perfume. It cost between ₦ 64,500 - ₦ 76,500.

The Gentleman by Givenchy [Models]
The Gentleman by Givenchy [Models] Pulse Nigeria

It has a woodsy perfume, but unlike many men's scents, it doesn't smell too masculine. It has a pear and lavender flavor that is incredibly delicious. Almost makes you want to sniff them all night. It costs ₦ 79,500.

Tom Ford Tobacco Oud [Models]
Tom Ford Tobacco Oud [Models] Pulse Nigeria

This perfume combines priceless oud wood and tones of aromatic tobacco, the fragrance is known as "Tobacco Oud" for its captivating and addictive aroma.

The fragrance also contains notes of coriander, cistus, labdanum, cedar, patchouli, sandalwood, roasted tonka bean, and castoreum. This perfume will leave an enthralling smell that will continue even when you leave the room. It costs ₦ 285,000.

Sauvage by Dior [Twitter/KylianMbappe]
Sauvage by Dior [Twitter/KylianMbappe] Pulse Nigeria

Sauvage is simply one of the best-smelling perfumes for men. The fragrance itself is undeniably manly and, with its blast of freshness and top notes of Reggio bergamot and a heart note of ambroxan, this combination of scents will make people go crazy about how you smell. It costs ₦ 129,999.

Bleu De Chanel [WWD]
Bleu De Chanel [WWD] Pulse Nigeria

Bleu de Chanel is the height of luxury. It's a scent that, at once with authority and elegance, makes its intentions known. Due to its notes, which include citrus accord, vetiver, pink pepper, grapefruit, dry cedar notes, labdanum, frankincense, ginger, and sandalwood, any man who wears it is on full blast to smelling great. It costs ₦152,000.

Temi Iwalaiye

