5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

A lot of people - ladies and gents- find treating acne extremely difficult but most times, all required are products that work as some acne are not serious - they require simple routines with the right products.

These 5 cleansers work best for acne on all skin types and they don't cost an arm:

1. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser For Acne, Normal to Oily Skin

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Acne works well for normal and oily skin. The cleanser is non-foaming, a non-irritating and gentle solution that is oil free.

It works well as a makeup remover without leaving funny residue. The product is also non-comedogenic (won't clog skin pores - a huge plus!) and specially designed for acne-prone skin.

2. Neutrogena Extra Gentle Acne Cleanser

Neutrogena Extra Gentle Acne Cleanser is also great for sensitive, oily, dry, normal and combination skin. It's not an all organic cleaner but works pretty well.

It's known to increase greasiness if you have oily skin! But works perfect for the most part.

3. Olay Foaming Normal Skin Face Wash for Acne

Olay Foaming Normal Skin Face Wash for Acne is a very gentle cleanser. It's not drying/won't over-dry the skin.

The cleanser works well for normal, combination, sensitive, and dry skin types with active ingredients made up of a mix of organic and other man made products.

It is delicate, mildly scented, oil free and works for smooth skin. It's Olay's best cleanser for acne!

4. Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser

Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser works great for all skintypes but its best for OILY skin as it contains Benzoyl Peroxide which works to tackle acne.

It's cheap compared to how well it works and helps prevent new breakouts while treating the skin. Continuous use leaves the skin softer and smoother.

It can be 'drying' for people with very dry skin.

5. Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Wash

Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Wash is great to unclog pores and helps prevent breakouts. Uniquely formulated to tackle acne, the cleanser contains Salicylic Acid that works on acne (it can dry up the skin so its advised to never skip moisturizing when using it)

It's great for acne blemishes, it's non-comedogenic and skin is noticeably clearer and brighter with its use.