RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

olamide olarewaju

A lot of people - ladies and gents- find treating acne extremely difficult but most times, all required are products that work as some acne are not serious - they only require simple routines with the right products. Check out 5 affordable ones for ALL skin types.

Facial cleansers for acne prone skin usually come with Salicylic acid that helps skin texture but can also be an irritant
Facial cleansers for acne prone skin usually come with Salicylic acid that helps skin texture but can also be an irritant

Recommended articles

READ: 7 Great affordable facial cleansers/scrubs for oily dark skin

A lot of people - ladies and gents- find treating acne extremely difficult but most times, all required are products that work as some acne are not serious - they require simple routines with the right products.

These 5 cleansers work best for acne on all skin types and they don't cost an arm:

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Acne works well for normal and oily skin. The cleanser is non-foaming, a non-irritating and gentle solution that is oil free.

It works well as a makeup remover without leaving funny residue. The product is also non-comedogenic (won't clog skin pores - a huge plus!) and specially designed for acne-prone skin.

Neutrogena Extra Gentle Acne Cleanser is also great for sensitive, oily, dry, normal and combination skin. It's not an all organic cleaner but works pretty well.

It's known to increase greasiness if you have oily skin! But works perfect for the most part.

READ: 7 Basic Skin Care Essentials

Olay Foaming Normal Skin Face Wash for Acne is a very gentle cleanser. It's not drying/won't over-dry the skin.

The cleanser works well for normal, combination, sensitive, and dry skin types with active ingredients made up of a mix of organic and other man made products.

It is delicate, mildly scented, oil free and works for smooth skin. It's Olay's best cleanser for acne!

READ: Style Pick- Black soap - Dudu Osun

Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser works great for all skintypes but its best for OILY skin as it contains Benzoyl Peroxide which works to tackle acne.

It's cheap compared to how well it works and helps prevent new breakouts while treating the skin. Continuous use leaves the skin softer and smoother.

READ: 7 common mistakes you make washing your face

It can be 'drying' for people with very dry skin.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Wash is great to unclog pores and helps prevent breakouts. Uniquely formulated to tackle acne, the cleanser contains Salicylic Acid that works on acne (it can dry up the skin so its advised to never skip moisturizing when using it)

It's great for acne blemishes, it's non-comedogenic and skin is noticeably clearer and brighter with its use.

In cases of more serious acne conditions do see a dermatologist.

olamide olarewaju

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi)

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi)

10 most populated countries in the world

10 most populated countries in the world

If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

Pulse Fiesta 2022: Lagos’ biggest festival in December

Pulse Fiesta 2022: Lagos’ biggest festival in December

How couples can use sex toys to spice their sex life

How couples can use sex toys to spice their sex life

5 reasons Christmas season was more fun when we were kids

5 reasons Christmas season was more fun when we were kids

How to create a festive, Christmassy atmosphere in December

How to create a festive, Christmassy atmosphere in December

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

Trending

Facial cleansers for acne prone skin usually come with Salicylic acid that helps skin texture but can also be an irritant

5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes [Wikihow]

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Wider hips

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Pawpaw The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind