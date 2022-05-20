RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 benefits of using moisturizers

Gloria Idowu

A moisturizer is a cosmetic product used to protect, moisturize, and lubricate the skin.

Although daily moisturizing is essential for healthy skin, some people regard it as an aesthetically pleasing habit. The greatest organ of the body is our skin and it requires regular care to stay young, blemish-free, and healthy.

Moisturizer should be part of your daily skincare routine. When choosing a moisturizer, go for a moisturizer with vitamins and SPF 15 to protect the skin. A moisturizer can be used twice daily after a wash, shave, or exfoliation. After a shower, moisturize your skin since hot water removes all of the moisture and oils from your skin, leaving it parched and dry. While hot water is pleasant, it is also damaging to your skin. Never forget to use a moisturizer. Here are some of the benefits of using moisturizer:

1) It slows the signs of aging

The most essential protection against skin aging is moisturizing the skin on a daily basis. Moisturizer helps the skin to stay young and prevents it from developing pre-mature lines and wrinkles. People with dry skin are more prone to skin damage like cracking and peeling. Studies also show that moisturizer can help reduce the rate at which you develop wrinkles.

2) It reduces blemishes

Hydrated skin appears healthy, energetic, and youthful. This radiance can help to conceal minor flaws and balance out skin tone. Tints and self-tanning ingredients are found in many moisturizers, which help to disguise blemishes, discoloration, redness, and dark spots. In addition to having smoother, softer skin, the appropriate moisturizer can also help you achieve a more even skin tone.

3) It helps prevent skin dryness

Moisturizers are creams that keep your skin from drying out. Whether it's the cold or hot weather, frigid air or scorching heat, your favorite hot showers or regular cleaning, the environment can dry up your skin and cause skin issues. Dermatologists always advise patients to moisturize after washing their faces because the moisturizer keeps the water in the skin, which is necessary for the skin to stay healthy and avoid dryness.

4) It gives you a smooth base for your makeup

Moisturizer is also needed when applying makeup because it gives a smooth base. The moisturizer softens the skin and prepares it for the product you are about to apply on your face. It also protects the skin cells from makeup products.

5) It helps fight acne

When the skin is hydrated, it stops the body from producing more oil than it needs. While excess oil is usually the cause of breakouts, dry skin can cause your skin to generate more oil, which can contribute to acne. Moisturizing your skin can prevent sebum overproduction.

Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

