RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 benefits of good posture

Authors:

Gloria Idowu

Posture is the positioning of the body either when sitting, standing or lying down.

Posture
Posture

Here are some of the benefits of good posture:

Recommended articles
  1. Good posture helps boost your self confidence: 

Posture can affect our self-perception and our self-confidence. When you have poor posture, you will be unable to walk confidently in public and will begin to feel less confident in yourself. Having a good posture will help you to be more confident and also make you feel good about yourself.

2.It aids better breathing:

When you don't sit or stand up straight, it won't be very easy for you to breathe well and also fill your lungs. Good posture makes it easier for you to breathe because you are in a comfortable position to breathe fully.

3.It helps reduce back pain and headaches:

Proper positioning of the body will help reduce back pain and headaches, while poor posture can stress the muscles and bones, which can lead to back pain and tension headaches.

4.It helps improve your mood and keeps you energized:

Posture can affect a person's mood. Having good posture can help you feel more energized and optimistic. Maintaining good posture even when stressed can help reduce your negative mood and keep you positive.

5.It aids Digestion:

Bad posture after eating can lead to heartburn or slowed digestion. When you are not sitting or standing in the proper position, the vital organs will be compressed and the circulation will be poor. This can affect the functioning of the organs.

How to maintain good posture

  • Maintain a healthy weight.
  • Pay attention to your posture.
  • When sitting, don't cross your legs.
  • Exercise your body.
  • Wear shoes that you are comfortable in. 

Authors:

Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to survive a building collapse and rescue people trapped

How to survive a building collapse and rescue people trapped

5 myths about allergies

5 myths about allergies

Don't do these 5 things if you're visiting Jos

Don't do these 5 things if you're visiting Jos

5 benefits of good posture

5 benefits of good posture

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

2face Idibia, Okey Bakassi and others attend Connak Foundation’s 10th anniversary and unveiling event in Lagos

2face Idibia, Okey Bakassi and others attend Connak Foundation’s 10th anniversary and unveiling event in Lagos

Dealing with postpartum depression

Dealing with postpartum depression

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

Trending

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Here's how you know if you have a yeast infection and how to treat it [Credit: Health Magazine]

5 ways to white eyes naturally

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

The downside of smoking weed

weed {wnbt}