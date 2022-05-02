5 benefits of good posture

Good posture helps boost your self confidence:

Posture can affect our self-perception and our self-confidence. When you have poor posture, you will be unable to walk confidently in public and will begin to feel less confident in yourself. Having a good posture will help you to be more confident and also make you feel good about yourself.

2.It aids better breathing:

When you don't sit or stand up straight, it won't be very easy for you to breathe well and also fill your lungs. Good posture makes it easier for you to breathe because you are in a comfortable position to breathe fully.

3.It helps reduce back pain and headaches:

Proper positioning of the body will help reduce back pain and headaches, while poor posture can stress the muscles and bones, which can lead to back pain and tension headaches.

4.It helps improve your mood and keeps you energized:

Posture can affect a person's mood. Having good posture can help you feel more energized and optimistic. Maintaining good posture even when stressed can help reduce your negative mood and keep you positive.

5.It aids Digestion:

Bad posture after eating can lead to heartburn or slowed digestion. When you are not sitting or standing in the proper position, the vital organs will be compressed and the circulation will be poor. This can affect the functioning of the organs.

How to maintain good posture