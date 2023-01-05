5 beauty and makeup trends we need to see less of in 2023

Even the 2010s and 2020s have vastly distinct trends. If we are being honest, we don't want to see some of these trends in 2023 that were everywhere in 2022.

Graphic eyeliners

Except you are performing on the stage, there is no reason why we should see you walking about with graphic eyeliner. Mostly because few people know how to put it on correctly and it hardly looks elegant.

Excess contour and highlight

When you do this in excess, your face looks like it has two shades. It's not a good look when part of your face is light and the other is dark. Learn how to blend it correctly or lay off it for a bit.

Badly laid frontal wigs

Last year, I saw some frontal wigs that were simply horrific. If you don’t have a lot of money to go to the best hair stylist, don’t manage it and then look like you are wearing a helmet. A wig with a great closure is good enough, you don't need a lace frontal.

Excess edges

There is nothing as infuriating as when a lady uses so much hair to make edges less is more, you don’t have to use almost all your hair to make baby hairs.

Giant eyelashes