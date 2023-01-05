Every year, the trends in makeup change. You don’t have to think too far to notice, if you look at how people did their makeup in the 90s and how they do it now, it has drastically different.
5 beauty and makeup trends we need to see less of in 2023
What are some trends that need to go away in 2023?
Even the 2010s and 2020s have vastly distinct trends. If we are being honest, we don't want to see some of these trends in 2023 that were everywhere in 2022.
Graphic eyeliners
Except you are performing on the stage, there is no reason why we should see you walking about with graphic eyeliner. Mostly because few people know how to put it on correctly and it hardly looks elegant.
Excess contour and highlight
When you do this in excess, your face looks like it has two shades. It's not a good look when part of your face is light and the other is dark. Learn how to blend it correctly or lay off it for a bit.
Badly laid frontal wigs
Last year, I saw some frontal wigs that were simply horrific. If you don’t have a lot of money to go to the best hair stylist, don’t manage it and then look like you are wearing a helmet. A wig with a great closure is good enough, you don't need a lace frontal.
Excess edges
There is nothing as infuriating as when a lady uses so much hair to make edges less is more, you don’t have to use almost all your hair to make baby hairs.
Giant eyelashes
Eyelashes can make your eyes really sexy, but when it's too big, your eyes look red and it's seats like a tail on your face.
