5 annoying things online skincare vendors do

When it comes to aggressively marketing products, endorsing Big Brother Naija stars and Nollywood celebrities they do it so well, but here are some things they get wrong;

1. Advertising skincare products with full makeup

When you have makeup on and advertise skincare products, one wonders why you have no confidence in your product. We ought to see their natural skin and complexion.

One popular skincare seller used two Big Brother Naija alumni and one of them had full makeup on and even fixed eyelashes. Amazing.

2. Advertising skincare products with filters

This is a close cousin of makeup, those who use filters also leave us wondering what they are trying to hide if their products are so good.

3. Using other people’s pictures and intellectual property

In a bid to show that their product works, they use someone's picture who probably had their skin fixed by another product and steal their intellectual property.

4. Using only light-skinned celebs to endorse their product

Using only light-skinned celebrities will translate to sales because they provide publicity, but it is just disingenuous.

We know how the celebrities' skin was before using your product. The products did not make them lighter or have a more even skin tone and if it did, show us how transformation happened.

5. Not telling us what they used to make their products

Listing out the ingredients is essential. This will help people understand skincare better and even know if they are allergic to some of the ingredients in the product or if the products are harmful.