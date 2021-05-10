5 annoying natural hair struggles

They wonder “What exactly is this rubbish I am doing? Who sent me to do this?”

Here are some annoying natural hair moments;

Watching a YouTube tutorial, trying it, only for it to flop.

“Hey, guys this is XXXX and welcome to my channel.” This intro can be a source of pain. The owner of the channel starts with steps that look simple enough. You begin it with enthusiasm and the outcome is not what you expected it to be at all.

Buying products and not getting the results as promised

Pulse Nigeria

So many products come with so many promises. They tell you that they make your hair softer, longer, gives it more sheen, or makes it curly. If you are not careful, you would keep buying these products and end up unimpressed and disappointed.

Feeling like cutting off your hair

One thing about keeping natural hair is that it can get tiring. Without any apparent reason, you just find out that you’re incredibly tired of it and you want to cut it.

Cutting off your hair

Getting frustrated with your hair and a breakup almost always coincide. You might also be feeling like your hair isn’t growing and you want to start afresh.

Looking nothing like a picture or a video you imitated