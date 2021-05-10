RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 annoying natural hair struggles

Temi Iwalaiye

When you just start keeping natural hair, or maybe you might have been for a while, there some struggles common to everyone who keeps it.

Every woman keeping natural is used to certain struggles
Every woman keeping natural is used to certain struggles

Those keeping natural hair have moments of anguish.

They wonder “What exactly is this rubbish I am doing? Who sent me to do this?”

Here are some annoying natural hair moments;

Hey, guys this is XXXX and welcome to my channel.” This intro can be a source of pain. The owner of the channel starts with steps that look simple enough. You begin it with enthusiasm and the outcome is not what you expected it to be at all.

Natural hair can get frustrating Pulse Nigeria

So many products come with so many promises. They tell you that they make your hair softer, longer, gives it more sheen, or makes it curly. If you are not careful, you would keep buying these products and end up unimpressed and disappointed.

One thing about keeping natural hair is that it can get tiring. Without any apparent reason, you just find out that you’re incredibly tired of it and you want to cut it.

Getting frustrated with your hair and a breakup almost always coincide. You might also be feeling like your hair isn’t growing and you want to start afresh.

You want to make your hair and then you check Pinterest for pictures or videos. It looks great only not on you. You stare at the mirror at wonder how you are going to walk the street looking like that

Temi Iwalaiye

