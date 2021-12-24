5 ancient hair ornaments still used today

Many of these hair ornaments have been around for the longest time:

1. Beads

Beads are an ancient relic. They are made from shells, seed pods, bone, clay, and ivory.

They were so important in ancient times in Africa. They was used for the slave trade, as a means of exchange for slaves.

Beads were so priceless and important they were used for only royalty as their crowns. Nowadays, these ancient beads still adorn women's hair.

2. Cowries

Cowries were also used for exchange and were as valuable as money. They also had some spiritual connotations. Nowadays, a lot of people hang cowries in their hair to give it a Nubian aesthetic.

3. Combs

These decorative combs are very oriental and also very African. The women from the south-south of Nigeria, especially the Calabar women, have their hair decorated with beautiful golden combs, especially for their weddings.

4. Hair rings and trinkets

Hair rings and trinkets are also relics of an African past. They had their hair intertwined with hair rings and of course, this is still done today! These rings were made from clay or gold and were common among the Egyptians.

5. Bobby pins

