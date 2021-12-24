RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ancient hair ornaments still used today

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Decorating a woman’s hair has existed ever since civilization began.

Cowries are beautiful even today [Thedigitallocation]
Cowries are beautiful even today [Thedigitallocation]

For most women, their hair is their pride and having beautiful hair has many connotations in society - marital, religious and societal.

Recommended articles

Many of these hair ornaments have been around for the longest time:

A fulani woman with beaded hair [Onchek]
A fulani woman with beaded hair [Onchek] Pulse Nigeria

Beads are an ancient relic. They are made from shells, seed pods, bone, clay, and ivory.

They were so important in ancient times in Africa. They was used for the slave trade, as a means of exchange for slaves.

Beads were so priceless and important they were used for only royalty as their crowns. Nowadays, these ancient beads still adorn women's hair.

Cowries are beautiful even today [Thedigitallocation]
Cowries are beautiful even today [Thedigitallocation] Pulse Nigeria

Cowries were also used for exchange and were as valuable as money. They also had some spiritual connotations. Nowadays, a lot of people hang cowries in their hair to give it a Nubian aesthetic.

Combs mark an Efik bride [Pinterest]
Combs mark an Efik bride [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

These decorative combs are very oriental and also very African. The women from the south-south of Nigeria, especially the Calabar women, have their hair decorated with beautiful golden combs, especially for their weddings.

Ancient sumerian hair ring [Pinterest]
Ancient sumerian hair ring [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Hair rings and trinkets are also relics of an African past. They had their hair intertwined with hair rings and of course, this is still done today! These rings were made from clay or gold and were common among the Egyptians.

Ghanaian Bobby Pins [Pinterest]
Ghanaian Bobby Pins [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Do you think Bobby pins were a European invention? Wrong. Africans have been using these pins to decorate and manage their hair for ages.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to spend wisely in December and remain rich in January

How to spend wisely in December and remain rich in January

5 ancient hair ornaments still used today

5 ancient hair ornaments still used today

5 characteristics of December in Lagos

5 characteristics of December in Lagos

Ways to make your long-distance marriage work

Ways to make your long-distance marriage work

How to make a child more confident

How to make a child more confident

Why some couples last and some don't

Why some couples last and some don't

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around