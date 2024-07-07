ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 ancient beauty tips to try in 2024

Embracing these ancient tips in 2024 can help you achieve a radiant, healthy glow while connecting you to the rich histories from which these practices originated.

Chinese jade rolling [Healthy Life]
Chinese jade rolling [Healthy Life]

In the evolving world of beauty, trends come and go, but some ancient practices have withstood the test of time.

These age-old beauty secrets, rooted in nature and tradition, offer valuable insights into achieving radiant skin, lustrous hair, and overall wellness.

Here are the top five ancient beauty tips to try in 2024:

Cleopatra, the legendary queen of ancient Egypt, was renowned for her beauty and her elaborate skincare rituals. One of her most famous beauty secrets was bathing in milk. Rich in lactic acid, milk helps exfoliate dead skin cells, leaving the skin soft, smooth, and glowing.

How to try it:

- Preparation: Fill your bathtub with warm water and add 2-4 cups of whole milk. For added luxury, mix in a few tablespoons of honey and some rose petals.

- Soak: Immerse yourself in the bath for 20-30 minutes, allowing the milk to work its magic on your skin.

- Rinse: After soaking, rinse off with warm water and gently pat your skin dry.

Cleopatra milk bath [Tubs]
Cleopatra milk bath [Tubs]

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers many beauty secrets. One of the most cherished practices is hair oiling, which nourishes the scalp and promotes healthy, shiny hair. Traditional oils like coconut, almond, and sesame are commonly used for their therapeutic properties.

How to try it:

- Selection: Choose an oil that suits your hair type. Coconut oil is ideal for all hair types, while almond oil works well for dry hair.

- Application: Warm the oil slightly and massage it into your scalp and hair, using gentle, circular motions.

- Duration: Leave the oil on for at least an hour, or overnight for deeper conditioning. Then, wash it out with a mild shampoo.

Ancient Greeks valued yoghurt for its health benefits and used it as a natural beauty treatment. Rich in probiotics and lactic acid, yoghurt helps to exfoliate, moisturise, and brighten the skin.

How to try it:

- Ingredients: Mix plain Greek yoghurt with a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice.

- Application: Apply the mixture evenly to your face and neck.

- Duration: Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water. Enjoy your refreshed, glowing complexion.

Greek Yoghurt face masks [Pinnaxis]
Greek Yoghurt face masks [Pinnaxis]
Jade rolling is an ancient Chinese beauty practice that involves using a smooth jade roller to massage the face. This technique helps improve circulation, reduce puffiness, and promote lymphatic drainage.

How to try it:

- Tool: Purchase a quality jade roller.

- Technique: Start at the centre of your face and roll outward, using upward strokes. Roll gently under the eyes, along the jawline, and across the forehead.

- Frequency: Use the jade roller daily for best results.

For centuries, Moroccan women have used argan oil to maintain their skin and hair's health and beauty. This "liquid gold" is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants, making it a powerful moisturiser and conditioner.

How to try it:

- Skin: Apply a few drops of argan oil to your face after cleansing. Gently massage it in, focusing on dry areas.

- Hair: Use argan oil as a leave-in conditioner or apply it to the ends of your hair to prevent split ends and add shine.

Ancient beauty practices offer timeless wisdom that can enhance our modern routines. Cleopatra's milk baths, Ayurvedic hair oiling, Greek yoghurt face masks, Chinese jade rolling, and Moroccan argan oil are just a few examples of how traditional methods can provide natural, effective solutions for contemporary beauty concerns.

Embracing these ancient tips in 2024 can help you achieve a radiant, healthy glow while connecting you to the rich histories from which these practices originated. Experiment with these techniques and discover the enduring benefits they bring to your beauty regimen.

