RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Hair Girl: 5 amazing things Aloe Vera does to your hair

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Hi! naturalista or should I say natural hair sisters, when it comes to your natural hair, one product that works wonders on your hair texture is Aloe Vera.

Aloe Vera is just what your hair needs [youtube/adede]
Aloe Vera is just what your hair needs [youtube/adede]

Aloe Vera is a succulent plant that grows in humid or hot temperatures. The soft, fleshy leaf of the Aloe Vera plant contains a gel that is a natural remedy to different illnesses and conditions.

Recommended articles

This gel comprises 96% water, organic and inorganic compounds, proteins and vitamins A, B, C, E.

Here are a few specific benefits of Aloe Vera

Using aloe vera on your hair helps you to wash your hair thoroughly. Aloe vera will help you remove the excess build-up of products in your scalp and prevents your hair from being filled with dirt, oil, and other substance.

In exchange for using aloe vera to wash your hair, you get a shiner, cleaner and healthy hair.

Aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory fatty acids and vitamins that treats dry skin and dry scalp. Scientific research has revealed that aloe vera can alleviate dandruff and reduce inflammation caused by itching.

Using aloe vera on your hair would rejuvenate and repair dead skin cells in your scalp.

Aloe vera will leave you with softer hair, Aloe Vera will help your hair to lock in moisture and this will certainly keep your hair fresher.

Mix Aloe vera juice and coconut oil together. Apply on hair and leave for as long as possible before washing off.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: OAP Dotun takes a swipe at Tega's husband over adultery confession

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Man with disability (video)

7 ways young Nigerians are making money

'I can't feed my son if I stop twerking on social media' - Akuepem Poloo

Sarkodie statue shows up on social media

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband says cheating on her broke their bond

Will I use sex to restock? – Phone seller asks Linda who wants to buy iPhone 11 with small cash & sex