Aloe Vera is a succulent plant that grows in humid or hot temperatures. The soft, fleshy leaf of the Aloe Vera plant contains a gel that is a natural remedy to different illnesses and conditions.
Natural Hair Girl: 5 amazing things Aloe Vera does to your hair
Hi! naturalista or should I say natural hair sisters, when it comes to your natural hair, one product that works wonders on your hair texture is Aloe Vera.
This gel comprises 96% water, organic and inorganic compounds, proteins and vitamins A, B, C, E.
Here are a few specific benefits of Aloe Vera
1. Cleans hair
Using aloe vera on your hair helps you to wash your hair thoroughly. Aloe vera will help you remove the excess build-up of products in your scalp and prevents your hair from being filled with dirt, oil, and other substance.
In exchange for using aloe vera to wash your hair, you get a shiner, cleaner and healthy hair.
2. Alleviates dandruff and itching
Aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory fatty acids and vitamins that treats dry skin and dry scalp. Scientific research has revealed that aloe vera can alleviate dandruff and reduce inflammation caused by itching.
3. Aloe vera helps to repair damaged hair
Using aloe vera on your hair would rejuvenate and repair dead skin cells in your scalp.
4. Aloe vera moisturises
Aloe vera will leave you with softer hair, Aloe Vera will help your hair to lock in moisture and this will certainly keep your hair fresher.
5. How to use
Mix Aloe vera juice and coconut oil together. Apply on hair and leave for as long as possible before washing off.
