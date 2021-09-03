This gel comprises 96% water, organic and inorganic compounds, proteins and vitamins A, B, C, E.

Here are a few specific benefits of Aloe Vera

1. Cleans hair

Using aloe vera on your hair helps you to wash your hair thoroughly. Aloe vera will help you remove the excess build-up of products in your scalp and prevents your hair from being filled with dirt, oil, and other substance.

In exchange for using aloe vera to wash your hair, you get a shiner, cleaner and healthy hair.

2. Alleviates dandruff and itching

Aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory fatty acids and vitamins that treats dry skin and dry scalp. Scientific research has revealed that aloe vera can alleviate dandruff and reduce inflammation caused by itching.

3. Aloe vera helps to repair damaged hair

Using aloe vera on your hair would rejuvenate and repair dead skin cells in your scalp.

4. Aloe vera moisturises

Aloe vera will leave you with softer hair, Aloe Vera will help your hair to lock in moisture and this will certainly keep your hair fresher.

5. How to use