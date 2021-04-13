4 ways to bring back your sexiness after giving birth
You may be a mom but you’re also your own person.
It’s only natural to feel a bit sluggish after giving birth and hate on your current body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything about it.
With the right mindset and habits, you can easily bring the sexy back after having a baby.
Try these steps:
- Introduce more physical activity into your routine
It’s very difficult to find the time to even shower when you have to take care of a newborn, but there are still things that you absolutely have to do for yourself. Don’t hesitate to ask for help with baby care from your partner, family, friends, and even babysitters to free some time in your daily routine to get physical. No diet in the world will get you the results you want if you never sweat or move your body enough.
- Buy clothes that fit you
Chances are your old clothes won’t fit you properly post-partum. So, instead of belittling yourself over the fact and whining about it to your partner, take the matter into your hand and go buy yourself some new clothes. It’s true that you might not be too keen on spending money on garments that you plan to use for only a couple of months, but remember that this is something you have to do for your own happiness and sanity.
Aside from a couple of garments that look great on your current body shape, you should also focus on finding the best bra. It’s more than possible that the clothes that fit you otherwise sit awkwardly on you because your bra is the wrong cup size. Go to the store and ask for help with finding the ideal cup size for you currently.
- Invest in your confidence
Your weight doesn’t define you. A big part of being sexy is how you feel about yourself. In that respect, your own confidence will play an important role. Just because you’re not satisfied with some aspect of your body doesn’t mean you objectively don’t look amazing to others. Of course, the most important thing is to look the best for yourself first.
- Stock up on healthy snacks
Don’t try to deprive yourself of snacks because the chances are you’ll only binge on food later on. It’s more challenging to deal with the main meals while you have to take care of the baby at the same time. But, you won’t have to beat yourself over your lunch and dinner choices if you make it a point to stock your fridge and pantry with healthier snacks.
