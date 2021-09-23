4 ways orange peels can glow your skin

The peel has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties which make it great for treating acne and oily skin.

It also works as a skin lightening agent and can do wonders for marks on the face and pigmentation.

If you want glowing skin, here are some ways orange peels can help you:

Get rid of wrinkles

Orange peels contain powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals that damage healthy skin cells. The significant amount of calcium in orange peels is also very effective for protecting against premature ageing of the skin.

Whiten the skin

Orange peels work as a natural bleach and can help lighten dark blotches and remove them with time.

Method: Make sure to dilute the orange mixture before applying on your face because it contains a lot of citric acids to avoid burning your skin.

Extract blackheads

Orange peel masks also can extract blackheads. This not only provides a natural and non-painful way of getting rid of blackheads but also removes the excess oil and dirt clogging up your pores.

Method: Mix one part yoghurt with one part orange peel powder to make a thick paste.

Apply the mask onto your face using gentle circular motions. Let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Tone the skin

The abundant vitamin C and antioxidants in orange peels prevent your skin from getting too oily or dry. When applied to the skin, they also work as a toner, removing dead cells and dirt and tightening pores.