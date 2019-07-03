Eggs have three separate sections; the shell, the white and the yolk. When you crack open a raw egg, the yolk is the yellow, circular section; a growing embryo feeds off this part of the egg as it grows within the protective shell. While the health benefits of egg whites are widely known, egg yolks have health benefits, too.

Raw eggs contain fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, K

Fat-soluble vitamins are highly important in your body. Vitamins A, D and K work together with each other and with other essential minerals including magnesium, calcium and zinc. According to research, optimizing vitamin D levels can cut your risk of cancer in half.

Egg yolks contain antioxidants

Drinking two raw egg yolks contain almost twice the antioxidant properties found in an apple. This is due to the presence of two amino acids, tryptophan and tyrosine. In addition, yolks are also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, carotenoids that protect from age-related macular degeneration — the most common cause of blindness.

Proteins and minerals

Eggs are an awesome source of protein. One egg contains about 6 grams of protein, which is needed for your body to repair cells and produce new ones. One egg yolk also has more than 66 mg of phosphorus and 22 mg of calcium. Each of our 37 trillion cells needs phosphorus to function.

Of course, everyone knows that we need calcium for our bones and teeth. A whole egg contains selenium, a mineral that is incorporated into proteins to make antioxidant enzymes (selenoproteins). In addition, small amounts of iron, zinc and copper are also found in eggs.

Egg yolks are rich in cholesterol

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is crucial to the body’s proper functioning. It is needed for the production of cell membranes, and also carries nutrients, such as CoQ10, beta carotene and vitamin E, which are essential to the mitochondria (energy center) of the cells. Cholesterol is also integral in cognitive function, as well as to support hormonal stability and the production of vitamin D.