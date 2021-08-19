There are several things you can try to remedy dry skin like moisturizing creams, humidifiers and gentle cleansers. But, nothing works as much as natural oils.
Skincare Secrets: 4 natural oil extracts for your dry skin
You have dry skin when your skin lacks oil and appears whitish and scaly. The best solution for dry skin is natural oils.
Natural oils have vitamins and hydrating oils that heal and protects the skin. They also make the skin smoother and more moisturized.
Branded creams and lotions have preservatives and artificial fragrances that may cause your skin to become more sensitive.
These are the best natural oils for your skin;
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is not only one of the most common natural oil available, but it is one of the best oils to hydrate your skin.
Coconut oil increases moisture in the skin and soothes it. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that heal cracked skin.
Olive Oil
Olive oil can be found in almost every home in Nigeria. It is commonly called 'anointing oil' because it is used by churches. But do you know that olive oil is not only used for cooking but is what your dry skin needs?
Olive Oil possesses antioxidant and hydrating properties. Hence, it can be used to soothe and moisturize dry skin.
Sunflower seed oil
The sunflower seed oil has linoleic acid that helps to protect and moisturize dry skin. It also helps to hydrate the skin because it has essential fatty acids.
It also heals the skin and prevents irritation because it has anti-inflammatory properties.
Jojoba Oil
Jojoba oil has a lot of fatty acids which easily sips into the skin, protects and ease skin from dryness. Jojoba oil is a two-edged sword. It also prevents the skin from being too oily by causing less sebum to be produced.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng