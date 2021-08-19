Natural oils have vitamins and hydrating oils that heal and protects the skin. They also make the skin smoother and more moisturized.

Branded creams and lotions have preservatives and artificial fragrances that may cause your skin to become more sensitive.

These are the best natural oils for your skin;

Coconut Oil

Pulse Nigeria

Coconut oil is not only one of the most common natural oil available, but it is one of the best oils to hydrate your skin.

Coconut oil increases moisture in the skin and soothes it. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that heal cracked skin.

Olive Oil

Olive oil can be found in almost every home in Nigeria. It is commonly called 'anointing oil' because it is used by churches. But do you know that olive oil is not only used for cooking but is what your dry skin needs?

Pulse Nigeria

Olive Oil possesses antioxidant and hydrating properties. Hence, it can be used to soothe and moisturize dry skin.

Sunflower seed oil

The sunflower seed oil has linoleic acid that helps to protect and moisturize dry skin. It also helps to hydrate the skin because it has essential fatty acids.

Pulse Nigeria

It also heals the skin and prevents irritation because it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Jojoba Oil

Pulse Nigeria