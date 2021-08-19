RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: 4 natural oil extracts for your dry skin

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

You have dry skin when your skin lacks oil and appears whitish and scaly. The best solution for dry skin is natural oils.

Olive oil is not just a kitchen staple but it is skin food
Olive oil is not just a kitchen staple but it is skin food

There are several things you can try to remedy dry skin like moisturizing creams, humidifiers and gentle cleansers. But, nothing works as much as natural oils.

Recommended articles

Natural oils have vitamins and hydrating oils that heal and protects the skin. They also make the skin smoother and more moisturized.

Branded creams and lotions have preservatives and artificial fragrances that may cause your skin to become more sensitive.

These are the best natural oils for your skin;

Coconut oil helps to hydrate the skin
Coconut oil helps to hydrate the skin Pulse Nigeria

Coconut oil is not only one of the most common natural oil available, but it is one of the best oils to hydrate your skin.

Coconut oil increases moisture in the skin and soothes it. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that heal cracked skin.

Olive oil can be found in almost every home in Nigeria. It is commonly called 'anointing oil' because it is used by churches. But do you know that olive oil is not only used for cooking but is what your dry skin needs?

Olive oil is not just a kitchen staple but it is skin food
Olive oil is not just a kitchen staple but it is skin food Pulse Nigeria

Olive Oil possesses antioxidant and hydrating properties. Hence, it can be used to soothe and moisturize dry skin.

The sunflower seed oil has linoleic acid that helps to protect and moisturize dry skin. It also helps to hydrate the skin because it has essential fatty acids.

Sunflower has immense benefit for your skin
Sunflower has immense benefit for your skin Pulse Nigeria

It also heals the skin and prevents irritation because it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Jojoba oil is also a skin care must-have [skinfoodie]
Jojoba oil is also a skin care must-have [skinfoodie] Pulse Nigeria

Jojoba oil has a lot of fatty acids which easily sips into the skin, protects and ease skin from dryness. Jojoba oil is a two-edged sword. It also prevents the skin from being too oily by causing less sebum to be produced.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

‘I don’t understand why manhood rises and fall but boobs fall flat’ - Michy quizzes (WATCH)

“Most celebrities are paid $40k to eat poop in Dubai” - Socialite alleges (VIDEO)

Police not done investigating Abba Kyari weeks after Hushpuppi scandal

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Timini Egbuson breaks silence over allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out