4 causes of dark knuckles

Vitamin B-12 deficiency

Dietary nutrients or lack of them can cause dark knuckles. Research shows that knuckles pigmentation might be an external sign of a vitamin B-12 deficiency. Other symptoms that might showcase include weakness, constipation, etc.

Reaction to medication

Research shows that another cause of dark knuckles might be linked to specific drug use as they are highly likely to cause hyperpigmentation. They include anticoagulant, specific types of antibiotics, non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), and oral contraceptive pills.

Acanthosis Nigricans

This condition causes darkening and thickening of patches of skin over different parts of the body such as knuckles, joints etc This condition is harmless by itself and not infectious although some people might develop itchiness in the affected parts.

Acanthosis Nigricans can indicate presence of deeper health issues such as diabetes, hormonal imbalances or even cancer, so if you notice your knuckles or patches of your skin getting darker suddenly and itchiness persists, see your nearest health consultant.

