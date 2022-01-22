4 alternatives to dairy milk parents should consider

In this article, we'll talk about everything parents need to know about non-dairy milk, including the benefits and drawbacks of various types. We'll also discuss how to choose the right type of non-dairy milk for your child's individual needs.

Non-dairy milk simply means milk that doesn't come from a cow. There are many different types of non-dairy milk, including soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and coconut milk. Each type has its own unique set of benefits and drawbacks.

1. Soy Milk:

Soy milk is made from soybeans, and it's the most popular type of non-dairy milk. Soy milk is a good source of protein and vitamin B12. It also contains antioxidants that can help protect against cancer and heart disease.

However, soy milk contains phytoestrogens, which are plant-based hormones that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. For this reason, some people believe that soy milk can increase the risk of breast cancer and other health problems.

2. Almond milk:

Almond milk is made from almonds, water, and a little bit of sugar. It's a good source of calcium, vitamin E, and magnesium. Almond milk also contains antioxidants that can help protect against cancer and heart disease.

However, almond milk doesn't contain any protein or vitamin B12. It also has a high quantity of fat and calories, which can be a problem for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

3. Rice milk:

Rice milk is made from brown rice, water, and a little bit of sugar. It's a good source of calcium, vitamin B12, and iron. Rice milk also contains antioxidants that can help protect against cancer and heart disease.

However, rice milk doesn't contain any protein or vitamin E. It also has a high quantity of carbohydrates, which can be a problem for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight as well.

4. Coconut milk:

Coconut milk is made from the flesh of coconuts. It's a good source of calcium, vitamin C, and iron. Coconut milk also contains antioxidants that can help protect against cancer and heart disease.

However, coconut milk is high in saturated fat. For this reason, it's not a good choice for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.