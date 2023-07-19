ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

Samiah Ogunlowo

In scent mixing, the possibilities are endless, and your imagination becomes the palette.

The art of mixing scents allows you to craft a fragrance that is truly your own—a signature scent that leaves a lasting impression wherever you go.
The art of mixing scents allows you to craft a fragrance that is truly your own—a signature scent that leaves a lasting impression wherever you go.

Recommended articles

The art of mixing scents allows you to craft a fragrance that is truly your own—a signature scent that leaves a lasting impression wherever you go.

Here are three creative ways for a Nigerian audience to mix their perfume or cologne, enabling you to embrace your uniqueness and exude an enchanting aroma that sets you apart from the crowd:

ADVERTISEMENT
Layering not only enhances the longevity of your scent but also creates a one-of-a-kind aroma that is uniquely you.
Layering not only enhances the longevity of your scent but also creates a one-of-a-kind aroma that is uniquely you. Pulse Nigeria

Layering is a delightful technique that allows you to blend multiple scents, much like an orchestra creates a symphony. Start by choosing a base fragrance that you adore—perhaps a floral, citrus, or woody scent. Then, add a complementary note by spraying another perfume or cologne on top.

For example, a subtle touch of vanilla can add warmth and depth to a floral scent, while a hint of citrus can enliven a musky fragrance. Experiment with different combinations to find the perfect blend that resonates with your essence. Layering not only enhances the longevity of your scent but also creates a one-of-a-kind aroma that is uniquely you.

ADVERTISEMENT
This natural approach to scent-mixing not only offers a unique fragrance but also brings the therapeutic benefits of essential oils into your daily life.
This natural approach to scent-mixing not only offers a unique fragrance but also brings the therapeutic benefits of essential oils into your daily life. Pulse Nigeria

Create your custom scent using essential oils. Explore the diverse range of essential oils available, from the calming aroma of lavender to the invigorating notes of eucalyptus and the exotic scent of vanilla.

To craft your blend, start by selecting three or four essential oils that resonate with your senses. Dilute them with a carrier oil like almond or jojoba oil to create your personalized perfume or cologne.

Experiment with varying concentrations of each oil to find the perfect balance. This natural approach to scent-mixing not only offers a unique fragrance but also brings the therapeutic benefits of essential oils into your daily life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Crafting a signature scent that is uniquely yours allows you to leave an enchanting and lasting impression on those around you.
Crafting a signature scent that is uniquely yours allows you to leave an enchanting and lasting impression on those around you. Pulse Nigeria

Similar to mixing your favourite drinks, creating a fragrance cocktail involves combining various perfumes or colognes to achieve a harmonious and enticing result. Start by selecting two to three scents that you adore, making sure they complement each other.

Spray each fragrance onto different pulse points on your skin and let them mingle together. Over time, you'll notice how the notes interact and create a new and alluring scent. Don't be afraid to experiment with different combinations to find the fragrance cocktail that becomes your secret weapon of allure.

Crafting a signature scent that is uniquely yours allows you to leave an enchanting and lasting impression on those around you.

By exploring the art of scent-mixing through layering, essential oils, and fragrance cocktails, you can create a fragrance symphony that harmonizes with your essence. Embrace these creative ways to mix your perfume or cologne, and embark on a scented journey that exudes your distinct personality.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 simple techniques to instantly refresh your face from facial puffiness

3 simple techniques to instantly refresh your face from facial puffiness

Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is achieving a flat tummy difficult? [Pinterest]

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

Young people need to learn these vital skills [FreePik]

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

Nigerians overuse these drugs [nprorg]

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse