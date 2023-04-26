3 ways coconut oil makes your teeth whiter

However, many of the teeth whitening products available on the market can be expensive and contain harsh chemicals that can damage your teeth and gums.

That's where coconut oil comes in! Not only is it affordable, but it's also a natural solution to teeth whitening that's been used for centuries and it's readily available in most African households. Here are three effective ways to use coconut oil as a teeth whitener:

1. Coconut oil pulling

Coconut oil pulling is a traditional Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing coconut oil in your mouth for several minutes. This practice helps to remove toxins and bacteria from your mouth, promoting oral hygiene and brightening your teeth.

To do coconut oil pulling, simply put a tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it around for 15-20 minutes. Spit the oil out and rinse your mouth with water. Repeat this daily for a few weeks to see visible results.

2. Coconut oil and baking soda paste

Baking soda is a natural teeth whitener that works by removing surface stains on your teeth. When combined with coconut oil, it forms a powerful scrub that can effectively whiten your teeth.

To make this scrub, mix a tablespoon of coconut oil with a teaspoon of baking soda to form a paste. Use this paste to brush your teeth for 2-3 minutes and rinse your mouth thoroughly with water. Use this scrub once or twice a week to achieve a brighter, whiter smile.

3. Coconut oil and turmeric paste

Turmeric is a natural teeth whitener that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. When combined with coconut oil, it forms a potent paste that can remove stubborn stains from your teeth.

To make this paste, mix a tablespoon of coconut oil with a teaspoon of turmeric powder to form a paste. Use this paste to brush your teeth for 2-3 minutes and rinse your mouth thoroughly with water. Use this paste once a week to achieve a brighter, whiter smile.