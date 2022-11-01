3 very basic etiquette every gym lover must follow

Here are some basic gym etiquette everyone should imbibe;

1. Always shower/ brush before you go to the gym and wear clean clothes

Some people go to the gym with two days pile of filth and stink, some people don’t even brush! That’s wild. They just roll off their bed and head to the gym. At the very least shower the night before if you want to go to the gym the next day

Why do you want to constitute a nuisance by stinking up the whole place? Be generous with your deodorant and perfume too. Have your bath before and after exercising. Sweat causes body odour.

Also, wash your gym wear after you wear them. Yes, that's one wash per use because they really stink.

2. Wipe every surface before and after you use them

BusinessInsider USA Images

Sweat, slime, spit and other body fluids are reasons enough for you to have disinfectant wipes handy at the gym, not only to wipe your bodily secretions but others! Before you use any gym equipment make sure you disinfect it.

3. Wear underwear