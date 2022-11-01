RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 very basic etiquette every gym lover must follow

Temi Iwalaiye

Manners and hygiene when using the gym and gym equipment is essential.

Basic gym manners [Gettyimages]
Basic gym manners [Gettyimages]

Going to the gym is becoming a pastime for most people but they have to remember that a gym is a public place, just like a swimming pool, and you have to take extra care because if you are misusing the facilities, it’ll still come around to haunt you.

Here are some basic gym etiquette everyone should imbibe;

Some people go to the gym with two days pile of filth and stink, some people don’t even brush! That’s wild. They just roll off their bed and head to the gym. At the very least shower the night before if you want to go to the gym the next day

Why do you want to constitute a nuisance by stinking up the whole place? Be generous with your deodorant and perfume too. Have your bath before and after exercising. Sweat causes body odour.

Also, wash your gym wear after you wear them. Yes, that's one wash per use because they really stink.

Keep equipment clean
Keep equipment clean BusinessInsider USA Images

Sweat, slime, spit and other body fluids are reasons enough for you to have disinfectant wipes handy at the gym, not only to wipe your bodily secretions but others! Before you use any gym equipment make sure you disinfect it.

Some people want to be allowed to go to the gym without wearing underwear- immediately no. Your gym material is made with thinner and lighter material, and though it absorbs sweat, please add that padding, so you don’t rub your genitals on gym equipment.

3 very basic etiquette every gym lover must follow

