RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

Berlinda Entsie

Hydration usually helps anyone to stay agile when carrying out a task or activity and prevent fatigue until such task is completed.

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy
3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

During intimacy, a man needs to last long in order to satisfy his woman.

Read Also

Drinking one or two glasses of water before intimacy has been medically proven to help maintain hydration and boost male stamina.

Hydration usually helps anyone to stay agile when carrying out a task or activity and prevent fatigue until such task is completed.

It is, however, advisable to only take sufficient water that your body can tolerate all through the course of intimacy in order to prevent difficulty in feeling sensations and the embarrassment of frequent urination.

Water intake before the act of intimacy has numerous benefits which help to promote a better lovemaking life between both sex and here are some of the benefits that you should know;

  • Lubrication of the female organ

Dehydration is one of the causes of vaginal dryness which could make copulation painful for the woman. Water intake before intimacy is a great way to induce lubrication of the female organ and have a wonderful bedroom session.

  • Increases strength

Lovemaking can be as tiring as a workout session because it requires physical strength. However, drinking one or two cups of water a few minutes before intimacy would increase the energy levels of both parties involved and reduce the probability of tiring out until climax is reached or achieved.

  • Increases libido

You probably didn’t know this fact but medical studies have shown that drinking water has a significant effect on your libido. Drinking enough water removes toxins and built up tissues from your body system which increases hormones and libido, making you eager for lovemaking.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What exactly does a side chick do better than a main chick?

What exactly does a side chick do better than a main chick?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Groovy mono, Dotun and Emmanuel Umoh walk Cute Saint's runway for Lagos Fashion Week

Groovy mono, Dotun and Emmanuel Umoh walk Cute Saint's runway for Lagos Fashion Week

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

Expensive wigs worn by African women come from hair sacrificed to gods, a new report reveals

Expensive wigs worn by African women come from hair sacrificed to gods, a new report reveals

5 Lagos art galleries every art lover should know

5 Lagos art galleries every art lover should know

3 things you need to do to build a strong travel history

3 things you need to do to build a strong travel history

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom. [bustle]

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

squats

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily