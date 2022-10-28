3 unknown benefits of drinking water before intimacy

Drinking one or two glasses of water before intimacy has been medically proven to help maintain hydration and boost male stamina.

Hydration usually helps anyone to stay agile when carrying out a task or activity and prevent fatigue until such task is completed.

It is, however, advisable to only take sufficient water that your body can tolerate all through the course of intimacy in order to prevent difficulty in feeling sensations and the embarrassment of frequent urination.

Water intake before the act of intimacy has numerous benefits which help to promote a better lovemaking life between both sex and here are some of the benefits that you should know;

Lubrication of the female organ

Dehydration is one of the causes of vaginal dryness which could make copulation painful for the woman. Water intake before intimacy is a great way to induce lubrication of the female organ and have a wonderful bedroom session.

Increases strength

Lovemaking can be as tiring as a workout session because it requires physical strength. However, drinking one or two cups of water a few minutes before intimacy would increase the energy levels of both parties involved and reduce the probability of tiring out until climax is reached or achieved.

Increases libido