Well, here’s why; consistency plays a major factor in everything and most especially, in this case, fitness. However, here are 3 tips to convince you enough that consistency is important.
3 Tips to workout consistently
Have you ever stopped for once to think about why it seems that results never appear after working out for a while?
Recommended articles
- Having a personal motivating factor really does go a long way because as humans we’re all prone to quitting at the very slightest hurdle we encounter especially after not having a motivational factor. However, the personal motivational factor could be anything at all, it could be a wedding dress you love so much that you must fit into before the day; anything as far as it's motivating enough. I think we all know the importance of motivation in our daily activities.
- Moving from the mindset part to the hygiene section, comfortable activewear clothing can not be overemphasized. Everyone knows how expensive activewear is but it's extremely necessary so saving up for it is the best option. Imagine not having activewear to wear and you have to participate in exercises that involve jumping and other High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), you’ll most likely get bored as you may not be wearing clothes that are compact enough. Activewear should be washed immediately after a session because it tends to store the sweat and start to smell and we all don’t want that.
- Working out without equipment can make attaining results very slow, and that’s the main reason why we are working out in the first place. So, expensive or not, you need to get equipment; which include dumbbells, resistance bands, protein powders etc. An alternative is signing up for a gym membership, and yes that involves money too. Nothing about being fit and healthy is free or cheap, they’re all expensive though they’re worth it!
In conclusion, I hope that we all included fitness into our New Year Resolutions and even if we didn’t, it’s never too late. We’re just in the second month of the year. Just prepare to spend more money on ourselves and we’ll see the results very soon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng