3 things that have changed about how DJ Cuppy looks

We have known DJ Cuppy with pink hair but her makeup and style have been a little weird and eccentric.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

So, what has changed about the way DJ Cuppy dresses?

1. Her wigs

Prior, her wig didn't sit well, looked cheap (even though it very likely wasn't), and needed some refurbishment. Now we have her wearing a well-laid luscious-looking wig.

London girls are best known for how they lay their wigs and it is a good thing that DJ is reminding us of that.

2. Her makeup

London girls are also known for flawless makeup.

Did DJ Cuppy get better at makeup or get a new makeup artist? Whatever the answer is, her new makeup is popping. Simple and neutral but undeniably beautiful.

3. Her clothes

Before, DJ Cuppy paid no mind to styling her clothes but now we can see she cares about what she wears and she has received some styling direction.