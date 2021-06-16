3 simple yoga positions that relieve stress and keep you healthy

Some yoga positions do not require much flexibility and are beneficial to the body.

These are just 3 of the many benefits of yoga;

Yoga helps to feel less back pain

The best pose for this is the cat-cow pose, on your fours, your knees and hands should be on the floor. Inhale and drop your stomach towards the floor, then exhale while drawing your navel to your spine like a cat.

Yoga helps with relaxation and digestion

'Leg up the wall' is simple and advantageous to your health. It is simply putting your legs up on a wall. Doing this will make you feel relaxed. It will also help in maintaining blood pressure, ease your headache, improves your sleep pattern, restores tired feet, relieves swollen ache, and helps with stomach cramps.

Yoga relieves stress

The savasana or corpse pose is a calming posture. The person lies flat on her back with both arms relaxed at her side and her eyes closed.

The savasana pose eases stress, cures fatigue and depression and helps with improved posture.