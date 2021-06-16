RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 simple yoga positions that relieve stress and keep you healthy

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Yoga is highly beneficial to the body and easy to do.

The corpse pose {knowtreatment}
The corpse pose {knowtreatment} Pulse Nigeria

Yoga originates from the Hindu word 'juy' which means union. Yoga is an exercise of the body and the mind.

Recommended articles

Some yoga positions do not require much flexibility and are beneficial to the body.

These are just 3 of the many benefits of yoga;

The best pose for this is the cat-cow pose, on your fours, your knees and hands should be on the floor. Inhale and drop your stomach towards the floor, then exhale while drawing your navel to your spine like a cat.

Cat-cow position {pinterest}
Cat-cow position {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

'Leg up the wall' is simple and advantageous to your health. It is simply putting your legs up on a wall. Doing this will make you feel relaxed. It will also help in maintaining blood pressure, ease your headache, improves your sleep pattern, restores tired feet, relieves swollen ache, and helps with stomach cramps.

Leg on the wall {pinterest}
Leg on the wall {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

The savasana or corpse pose is a calming posture. The person lies flat on her back with both arms relaxed at her side and her eyes closed.

The savasana pose eases stress, cures fatigue and depression and helps with improved posture.

The corpse pose {knowtreatment}
The corpse pose {knowtreatment} Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ahmed Musa expresses his frustration after he was chased out of the field by fans in an ugly incident in Kano

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

‘I brought them together’ - Actress Mercy Aigbe speaks on Toyin Lawani’s marriage to Segun Wealth

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Buhari supporter Adamu Garba explains why his Crowwe App was taken down

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Actress Lilian Esoro sparks romance rumours with footballer Odion Ighalo

3 things women do when they are cheating