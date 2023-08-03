3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

Eyelash extensions are semi-permanent lashes that are hand-glued on top of your natural lashes.

While eyelash extensions take less maintenance than wearing mascara or artificial eyelashes every day, they're also not a one-time fix.

However, before you succumb to the allure of these stunning enhancements, it's essential to explore the risks involved.

Here are three reasons eyelash extensions may not be the best idea after all;

1. Potential for allergic reactions

While eyelash extensions are undoubtedly glamorous, they are not without risks, especially for those with sensitive skin. The adhesive used to attach the extensions can contain chemicals that may trigger allergic reactions.

Itchy, red, and swollen eyelids are common symptoms of an allergic response, which can mar the overall beauty experience. If you are prone to allergies or with a history of skin sensitivity, it is vital to weigh this potential risk before opting for eyelash extensions.

2. Maintenance and long-term cost

Eyelash extensions may grant you fuller lashes, but they demand significant maintenance and upkeep.

Regular visits for fills and touch-ups are essential to maintain the desired look. This maintenance can be both time-consuming and costly.

Furthermore, prolonged use of eyelash extensions can weaken your natural lashes, leaving them brittle and prone to breakage. As a result, you may find yourself spending considerable time and money on maintaining extensions while risking the health of your natural lashes.

3. Infection and lash loss

Improper application or inadequate hygiene practices during the extension process can increase the risk of infection. Bacterial or fungal infections may occur if the extensions trap dirt and debris close to the lash line.

Moreover, the weight of the extensions and constant rubbing can cause strain on your natural lashes, leading to premature lash loss.

The last thing you'd want is to trade your beautiful natural lashes for sparse and fragile ones due to the prolonged use of extensions.

The allure of eyelash extensions is undeniable, but approaching this trend cautiously is crucial. Before committing, consider potential drawbacks like allergic reactions, high maintenance costs, and the risk of infection and lash loss.